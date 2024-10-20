Advertisement
  4. Jones stars as Liverpool beat Chelsea to return to the top of the Premier League

Jones stars as Liverpool beat Chelsea to return to the top of the Premier League

Curtis Jones celebrates after scoring Liverpool's second goal
Curtis Jones celebrates after scoring Liverpool's second goalCarl Recine / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Arne Slot’s Liverpool made it seven consecutive wins in all competitions, defeating Chelsea 2-1 at Anfield to retake their place at the top of the Premier League table.

Only two of the previous 11 head-to-heads had produced more than 2.5 goals, so the rather low-key start to proceedings was perhaps unsurprising. 

Aside from an incident involving Tosin Adarabioyo, in which the centre-back tangled with Diogo Jota to earn himself a yellow card, the Anfield crowd was rather subdued.

However, the contest burst into life after 20 minutes, with Noni Madueke almost creating the game’s opener as he picked out Cole Palmer, who was crowded out in the box before Liverpool raced down the other end where Mohamed Salah appealed for a penalty.

Minimal contact from Levi Colwill meant the Egyptian didn’t get his way, but just moments later, Curtis Jones was upended in the area by an attempted clearance from the same man, allowing Salah to emphatically dispatch from the spot.

The Reds were posing a significant threat in transition, nearly doubling their lead when an offside Salah found Cody Gakpo sliding in at the back post.

As half-time approached, yet another penalty claim in Liverpool’s favour arrived as Jones was clattered by Robert Sanchez, but thankfully for Chelsea, a VAR review confirmed the goalkeeper made first contact with the ball.

Liverpool kicked off the second half knowing that they had not lost any of their previous 146 home league games in which they were ahead at the break.

Yet four minutes into the half, that record looked far from secure as Nicolas Jackson burst through the Reds’ backline to slot past Caoimhin Kelleher, levelling the scores after the initial offside call was overturned.

Parity lasted for just three minutes though, with Salah’s delightful inswinging ball into the box finding Jones, who timed his run to perfection before poking past Sanchez.

With Anfield now in full voice, a third defeat in 18 head-to-heads looked increasingly unlikely for the Reds, as the division’s tightest defence repelled a series of unsuccessful Chelsea attacks.

After the early excitement of the second period, a drop-off in tempo followed as Slot looked to manage the game, introducing Alexis Mac Allister and Joe Gomez to help close out all three points.

By this stage, all five Chelsea alterations had been made but ultimately none of them were able to produce a moment of quality as Liverpool eased over the line.

A first Premier League away defeat of the season leaves Enzo Maresca’s side sixth in the standings, seven points behind their victorious opponents, who reclaim a one-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Key stats
Key statsOpta by StatsPerform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

Click here for all the match stats.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpoolChelsea
