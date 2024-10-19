Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Joyful Son Heung-min relishes return from injury in Spurs win

Joyful Son Heung-min relishes return from injury in Spurs win

Son was on the scoresheet
Son was on the scoresheetAction Images via Reuters / Paul Childs
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min (32) had a smile on his face again after helping his side to dismantle visitors West Ham United 4-1 in their Premier League derby clash on Saturday.

The forward picked up an injury in the Europa League win over Qarabag last month and missed South Korea's last two World Cup qualifiers but he was back to his best against the Hammers.

He believes the injury-enforced rest has done him the world of good and he looked revitalised.

"To be back on the pitch is a joy, playing with my teammates in a beautiful stadium is one of my favourite things -- especially when you get the result," he said.

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs side fell behind against West Ham to a Mohammed Kudus strike early in the first half but recovered well to run out worthy winners, with Son back on the scoresheet.

"When we conceded the first goal he (Postecoglou) wasn't very happy. He talked about protecting our goal like a home. But generally altogether with the performance I am very happy."

After Dejan Kulusevski and Yves Bissouma had put Spurs in front Son had a hand in the third goal, which ended with West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola getting the final touch for an own goal, before the South Korean delivered a fine strike on the hour.

"When I get the ball I try and find the best solution. In a one-on-one situation I'm very on it and most like to be in this situation," Son added after his fine individual goal.

He was also happy to be back in front of the Spurs fans.

"(The support is) incredible, I have been missing this support for three weeks and I didn't go to the national team. Playing in front of these fans is a huge honour and I want to give them something back.

"Sometimes injury time (out) can be good. We have such a busy time, that two or three weeks was perfect to recharge myself and today I was feeling really, really good."

Postecoglou was also delighted with the victory and happy to have Son back on the pitch to lead his side again.

"Good to get the real captain out there today. He's a quality player and we saw that with his finish," said the Australian.

Postecoglou plays with a high line to stifle opponents which means the forwards have to put in a shift and win back possession but that suits the hard-working Son just fine.

"It's entertaining (football under Postecoglou) but also a lot of pressure," added the Spurs skipper. "The winger is expected to create chances and get goals. I think it is a lot of joy and pressure which is where we should be."

See a summary of the match here

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueHeung-Min SonTottenhamWest Ham
Related Articles
Spurs stage thrilling second-half comeback to stun 10-man West Ham United
Ange Postecoglou urges inconsistent Spurs to be 'relentless' and change perceptions
Who's Missing: Liverpool's clash with Chelsea comes too soon for Alisson
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Real Madrid travel to Celta Vigo as Juventus host Lazio in evening action
Updated
Frustrated Eddie Howe rues concentration lapse as Newcastle lose to Brighton
Christie and Kluivert on target as impressive Bournemouth stun 10-man Arsenal
Harry Kane hat-trick guides Bayern to emphatic win over Stuttgart
10-man AC Milan cling on for tight win over Udinese
Ferdi Kadioglu stars as Brighton earn hard-fought win at Newcastle
Manchester United come from behind against Brentford to ease pressure on Ten Hag
Aston Villa consolidate top-four spot after comeback victory over Fulham
Victor Boniface fires Leverkusen to crucial three points against Frankfurt
Most Read
Football Tracker: Real Madrid travel to Celta Vigo as Juventus host Lazio in evening action
Tennis Tracker: Sinner facing Alcaraz in Six Kings Slam final, Djokovic defeats Nadal
Tennis Tracker: Sinner too good for Djokovic in Saudi Arabia, Alcaraz downs Nadal
Editors' Picks: Formula 1 returns, Bayern & Liverpool facing tricky domestic tests

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings