Joyful Son Heung-min relishes return from injury in Spurs win

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min (32) had a smile on his face again after helping his side to dismantle visitors West Ham United 4-1 in their Premier League derby clash on Saturday.

The forward picked up an injury in the Europa League win over Qarabag last month and missed South Korea's last two World Cup qualifiers but he was back to his best against the Hammers.

He believes the injury-enforced rest has done him the world of good and he looked revitalised.

"To be back on the pitch is a joy, playing with my teammates in a beautiful stadium is one of my favourite things -- especially when you get the result," he said.

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs side fell behind against West Ham to a Mohammed Kudus strike early in the first half but recovered well to run out worthy winners, with Son back on the scoresheet.

"When we conceded the first goal he (Postecoglou) wasn't very happy. He talked about protecting our goal like a home. But generally altogether with the performance I am very happy."

After Dejan Kulusevski and Yves Bissouma had put Spurs in front Son had a hand in the third goal, which ended with West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola getting the final touch for an own goal, before the South Korean delivered a fine strike on the hour.

"When I get the ball I try and find the best solution. In a one-on-one situation I'm very on it and most like to be in this situation," Son added after his fine individual goal.

He was also happy to be back in front of the Spurs fans.

"(The support is) incredible, I have been missing this support for three weeks and I didn't go to the national team. Playing in front of these fans is a huge honour and I want to give them something back.

"Sometimes injury time (out) can be good. We have such a busy time, that two or three weeks was perfect to recharge myself and today I was feeling really, really good."

Postecoglou was also delighted with the victory and happy to have Son back on the pitch to lead his side again.

"Good to get the real captain out there today. He's a quality player and we saw that with his finish," said the Australian.

Postecoglou plays with a high line to stifle opponents which means the forwards have to put in a shift and win back possession but that suits the hard-working Son just fine.

"It's entertaining (football under Postecoglou) but also a lot of pressure," added the Spurs skipper. "The winger is expected to create chances and get goals. I think it is a lot of joy and pressure which is where we should be."

