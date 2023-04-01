Klopp slams 'crazy decisions' after nine-man Liverpool's defeat to Spurs

Jurgen Klopp reacts during Liverpool's defeat to Tottenham
Jurgen Klopp reacts during Liverpool's defeat to Tottenham
AFP
Jurgen Klopp blasted the "crazy decisions" that led to nine-man Liverpool's 2-1 defeat against Tottenham as referees' chiefs admitted the Reds were denied a legitimate goal in Saturday's dramatic clash.

Klopp's side had Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off in north London, while Liverpool forward Luis Diaz had a goal wrongly disallowed by VAR.

Refereeing body PGMOL issued a statement less than an hour after the final whistle conceding Diaz's first-half goal should have stood.

"PGMOL acknowledge a significant human error occurred during the first half of Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool," the statement read.

"The goal by Luis Diaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field team of match officials. This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention, however, the VAR failed to intervene.

"PGMOL will conduct a full review into the circumstances which led to the error."

Liverpool paid the price for the controversial calls as Joel Matip's last-gasp own-goal condemned them to a first Premier League loss this term.

Klopp was incensed by the decisions, with Jones dismissed after his crunching challenge into Yves Bissouma's ankle.

It was initially ruled a booking by referee Simon Hooper, only for the official to upgrade it to a red card when he reviewed the foul on the pitchside monitor.

Liverpool thought they had taken the lead despite that blow when Diaz fired home from Mohamed Salah's pass, but VAR ruled it out after a surprisingly quick check.

Son Heung-min put Tottenham ahead before Cody Gakpo's equaliser for the visitors, then Jota was sent off for two fouls in quick succession on Destiny Udogie after the break.

"I was never more proud of the team than today. I never saw a game like this with the most unfair circumstances, crazy decisions," Klopp said.

"The first red card, Curtis steps on the ball and goes over. Not a bad tackle.

"It looks different in slow motion. He steps full throttle on the ball and goes over the ball. That is unlucky.

"For Jota, first yellow was not a yellow. Then he gets a second and to defend with eight outfield players is tricky."

On Diaz's disallowed goal, Klopp raged at VAR, saying: "The offside goal. That is not offside when you see it, they drew their lines wrong.

"The ball is between Mo's legs, they drew the line wrong and didn't judge the moment when Mo passed the ball right. It is so tough to deal with it."

Liverpool missed the chance to go top of the table after their defeat, but Klopp saluted the way his nine men kept in-form Tottenham at bay until the last moments of stoppage time.

"You want to build something you need players with mentality and I saw them today, they fought. Pretty special tonight," he said.

"We scored an own goal, that is really tough to take but I am really proud."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpoolKlopp JurgenTottenham
