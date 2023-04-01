Spurs will be a 'really tough test,' says Liverpool boss Klopp

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Spurs will be a 'really tough test,' says Liverpool boss Klopp
Spurs will be a 'really tough test,' says Liverpool boss Klopp
Liverpool sit second in the Premier League ahead of the weekend's fixtures
Liverpool sit second in the Premier League ahead of the weekend's fixtures
Reuters
Liverpool are braced for a tough Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, manager Jurgen Klopp (56) said while lavishing praise on the north London side's new boss Ange Postecoglou (58).

Fourth-placed Spurs are enjoying their best start to a league season in 57 years, while Liverpool in second are chasing a sixth successive league win and eighth in all competitions.

Postecoglou, who finished his career at Scottish Premiership side Celtic with a domestic treble before joining Spurs in June, has his task cut out after the Premier League club finished eighth last season and sold record goalscorer Harry Kane (30) to German champions Bayern Munich.

"It is a really tough test. I can't remember an easy game; we played at Newcastle (United), that was tough. Chelsea too; the away games have all been tough, and home games not easy," Klopp told reporters ahead of Saturday's game.

"Tottenham is doing really well. Ange seems to be a top bloke; I'm looking forward to meeting him.

"If you saw Celtic play, you'd know how good a coach he is. He is delivering good football in a year when Harry Kane left. He is doing extremely well; they are exciting to watch.

"It'll be a test for both of us."

Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold (24) will likely return after sustaining a hamstring injury, but Spanish midfielder Stefan Bajcetic (18) has received a fresh setback with a "little calf issue," Klopp said. Thiago Alcantara (32) continues to be out, the German added.

"Trent trained yesterday and will train today. We have to make a decision. It looks like he can play," Klopp said.

The coach also lauded new midfield signing Dominik Szoboszlai (22), who joined from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in July.

"The boy is impressive; very smart. He is really nice too, close to everyone," he said.

"He has charisma; he was so happy to come here, which is nice to see. He never played the position he is playing now, but we are learning together. It is a joy to work with him."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenhamLiverpoolKlopp JurgenThiago
Related Articles
Liverpool's Konate and Thiago out for Villa match
Premier League 2023/24 begins: History for City or revivals in red?
Editors' Picks: In-form Premier League sides clash while Ryder Cup gets underway
Show more
Football
Pochettino admits Chelsea's Ben Chilwell out for Fulham game
Hack the Weekend: Birmingham, Cosenza and Gothenburg primed to pull off upsets
OGC Nice's Alexis Beka Beka in safety after suicide threat
Man United's Lisandro Martinez out for extended period with foot injury
Man Utd announce that Antony is returning to training and available for selection again
Updated
Injured Barnes sidelined for three months, says Newcastle boss Howe
Arsenal look to win in any context, says Arteta amid injury concerns
Mourinho defiant in face of 'worst start' to a season in his managerial career
Atletico Madrid ride their luck to claim crucial victory at Osasuna
Most Read
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Editors' Picks: In-form Premier League sides clash while Ryder Cup gets underway
Marseille appoint Italian Gennaro Gattuso as coach after Marcelino departure

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings