Spurs will be a 'really tough test,' says Liverpool boss Klopp

Liverpool sit second in the Premier League ahead of the weekend's fixtures

Liverpool are braced for a tough Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, manager Jurgen Klopp (56) said while lavishing praise on the north London side's new boss Ange Postecoglou (58).

Fourth-placed Spurs are enjoying their best start to a league season in 57 years, while Liverpool in second are chasing a sixth successive league win and eighth in all competitions.

Postecoglou, who finished his career at Scottish Premiership side Celtic with a domestic treble before joining Spurs in June, has his task cut out after the Premier League club finished eighth last season and sold record goalscorer Harry Kane (30) to German champions Bayern Munich.

"It is a really tough test. I can't remember an easy game; we played at Newcastle (United), that was tough. Chelsea too; the away games have all been tough, and home games not easy," Klopp told reporters ahead of Saturday's game.

"Tottenham is doing really well. Ange seems to be a top bloke; I'm looking forward to meeting him.

"If you saw Celtic play, you'd know how good a coach he is. He is delivering good football in a year when Harry Kane left. He is doing extremely well; they are exciting to watch.

"It'll be a test for both of us."

Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold (24) will likely return after sustaining a hamstring injury, but Spanish midfielder Stefan Bajcetic (18) has received a fresh setback with a "little calf issue," Klopp said. Thiago Alcantara (32) continues to be out, the German added.

"Trent trained yesterday and will train today. We have to make a decision. It looks like he can play," Klopp said.

The coach also lauded new midfield signing Dominik Szoboszlai (22), who joined from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in July.

"The boy is impressive; very smart. He is really nice too, close to everyone," he said.

"He has charisma; he was so happy to come here, which is nice to see. He never played the position he is playing now, but we are learning together. It is a joy to work with him."

