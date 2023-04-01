Editors' Picks: In-form Premier League sides clash while Ryder Cup gets underway

  4. Editors' Picks: In-form Premier League sides clash while Ryder Cup gets underway
Editors' Picks: In-form Premier League sides clash while Ryder Cup gets underway
Reuters
Each week, we pick out some of the biggest sporting events set to take place that you just cannot miss. In our latest edition, we will focus on some heavyweight football clashes as well as the Ryder Cup.

Check out our editors' picks for what to watch this weekend.

Friday, September 29th

Ryder Cup (07:35 CET)

The Ryder Cup is finally here! One of the great weekends in all of sport has come around once more, and we are sure to be in for a thrilling few days of golf in Rome.

The current holders of the Ryder Cup, Team USA, arrive in the Italian capital full of star power and big names, but that guarantees absolutely nothing. The Americans haven't won on European soil since 1993, which is frankly remarkable considering some of the players they have had at their disposal since then.

And that is because Team Europe always step up on the big occasion. Even though they may not possess the same depth that the Americans do, they are also blessed with stunning quality, with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland amongst their ranks.

Matchplay golf is always exciting and unpredictable, so strap yourselves in for three days that are sure to be full of drama and tension!

Saturday, September 30th

Tottenham vs Liverpool (18:30 CET)

Both Tottenham and Liverpool have started the season in strong fashion; unbeaten and playing some seriously exhilarating attacking football. However, something may have to give this weekend.

Spurs have looked rejuvenated under the management of Ange Postecoglu, and have delighted the fans with their style of football. They put in a brilliant showing at the Emirates last weekend, drawing 2-2 with their north London rivals Arsenal, and they face another huge test on Saturday. Can they continue to show their rapid progress?

Liverpool sit second in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester City. Despite this, many are yet to be totally convinced with Jurgen Klopp's men, who do look a little shaky at the back. Incredibly, in each of their last four games, they have gone a goal down but won 3-1 on every occasion. If they really want to showcase their title credentials, then coming out with three points this weekend is a must. 

Reuters

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich (18:30 CET)

Football fans usually look at the Bundesliga and assume Bayern Munich will waltz to the title in convincing fashion. However, something feels different this season. The German champions don't look invulnerable, while Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are a pair of extremely strong outfits. Which is exactly why this weekend's clash is such a mouthwatering prospect.

Leipzig have already beaten Bayern this season, thrashing the Bavarians 3-0 in the German Super Cup. But Bayern will surely come more prepared, and have a fully fit Harry Kane leading their line. The Englishman has started this campaign in scintillating fashion, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig have an in-form striker of their own though - Benjamin Sesko. The 20-year-old has six goals in all competitions this season, and will be gunning for Bayern. With just one point separating the two sides, it promises to be a high-quality affair.

Reuters

Sunday, October 1st

Boca Juniors vs River Plate (19:00 CET)

Boca Juniors and River Plate go head-to-head in Argentina on Sunday, in what is arguably the biggest and most fiery derby in the world. It is the 260th overall clash between the two sides, as they face off in the Copa de la Liga - the newest cup format introduced in 2020. 

For a detailed look at the history of the fixture, as well as what to expect this weekend, check out our latest edition of Derby Week!

Mentions
