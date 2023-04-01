Editors' Picks: Newcastle and Liverpool face off, FedEx Cup winner to be decided

Newcastle and Liverpool go head-to-head in the match of the weekend
Profimedia
The European football season is well underway now but, in this edition of Flashscore's weekly editors' picks, we will start highlighting some of the other major events from around the sporting world as well as the standout fixtures in football. Get yourselves ready for what is set to be a busy few days!

Football may be back but there is so much to be excited about in the world of golf, tennis and basketball as well.

We have picked out five different matches and events for you to keep a close eye on, so make sure you are sitting comfortably in front of the television all weekend!

Friday, August 25th

FIBA Basketball World Cup (10:00 CET)

There may be a whole host of big stars missing, but that doesn't take away from the fact that the Basketball World Cup is getting underway on Friday.

Finland vs. Australia and Angola vs. Italy get proceedings underway, with Spain aiming to retain the trophy they won back in 2019 after defeating Argentina.

The United States go in as the big favourites but with a youthful and inexperienced roster led by Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards, success is not a foregone conclusion.

Saturday, August 26th

Paris Saint-Germain - Lens (21:00 CET)

Lens were the surprise package in Ligue 1 last season, finishing second and just a point off champions PSG. Neither side have begun this campaign well though, with Luis Enrique's unit drawing their first two games while Lens are also winless. 

However, it promises to be an entertaining game, and with Kylian Mbappe set to start alongside new signing Ousmane Dembele, it should make for excellent viewing.

Mbappe came off the bench to score against Toulouse last week
Profimedia

Sunday, August 27th

Newcastle - Liverpool (17:30 CET)

In what is arguably the match of the weekend, Eddie Howe's powerhouse of a Newcastle side welcome Liverpool to St James' Park. Despite their tight loss to Manchester City last weekend, the Magpies look like a supreme outfit, and they will once again be targeting a top-four finish this season.

They may have started this campaign unbeaten but Liverpool haven't been entirely convincing defensively, with their midfield looking extremely suspect. Wataru Endo could make his debut and he will need to quickly settle into Premier League action as he comes up against a high-class midfield consisting of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.

A win for either side will be a massive statement in the race for the Champions League spots.

Newcastle were defeated at the Etihad last weekend
Reuters

TOUR Championship Final Round

The PGA Tour season comes to a close over the coming days, with the top 30 players in the world this year battling it out to win the TOUR Championship, which would also make them the FedEx Cup champion.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler will start the tournament at the summit of the leaderboard at -10 after topping the FedEx Cup standings over the course of the season. Last week's BMW Championship winner Viktor Hovland begins two strokes behind at -8, and defending champion Rory McIlroy sits in third and three shots behind. 

Play gets underway this evening, with the final round set to take place on Sunday. The prize money for the winner is a staggering $18 million.

McIlroy clinched the FedEx Cup last year
Profimedia

Monday, August 28th

US Open

The final Grand Slam of the year begins on Monday in New York, and the electric atmosphere at Flushing Meadows provides a perfect backdrop for what is potentially to come.

After jaw-dropping finals at Wimbledon and Cincinnati, every tennis fan is dying to see Novak Djokovic and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz meet at the US Open to give us yet another blockbuster in their much-needed rivalry. It's hard to see who could stand in their way.

The women's side is wide open, with a plethora of top-quality players looking to take Iga Swiatek's crown from her, including in-form Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

It promises to be a spectacular fortnight of tennis.

Alcaraz is the defending champion in Flushing Meadows
Profimedia
