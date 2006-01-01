Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Leandro Trossard leads the charge as Arsenal beat wasteful Aston Villa

Leandro Trossard leads the charge as Arsenal beat wasteful Aston Villa

Trossard leads the charge as Arsenal beat wasteful Aston Villa
Trossard leads the charge as Arsenal beat wasteful Aston VillaČTK / AP / Rui Vieira
Leandro Trossard came off the bench to inspire Arsenal to a 2-0 win over Aston Villa - a major boost for the Gunners after suffering two Premier League (PL) defeats against the Villans last term.

There was a delay to kick-off due to communication issues for the match officials, and there were further pauses in play so that Amadou Onana and Matty Cash could receive treatment, with the latter being forced off just 14 minutes into proceedings.

The Gunners almost made the most of their temporary man advantage between the right-back going off and being replaced by Kosta Nedeljković, as Bukayo Saka forced Emiliano Martínez into action with a curling effort that was impressively tipped behind.

With the match continuing to stop and start, Gabriel Magalhães lost his concentration and was pickpocketed by Leon Bailey near the edge of his own box, but was let off as Ollie Watkins uncharacteristically dragged his shot wide.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Arsenal remained patient in their play despite the scare and that approach eventually resulted in a big chance in the 39th minute.

Declan Rice slipped the ball through for Gabriel Martinelli to cut it back for Kai Havertz, but the German couldn’t divert it on target.

The teams were equally methodical in their approach after the break before the hosts came alive in the 54th minute.

Onana latched onto Morgan Rogers’ pass to hit a shot that deflected off Gabriel, over David Raya and onto the crossbar before the goalkeeper got up remarkably to deny Watkins’ point-blank follow-up.

There was another nervous moment for the visitors when Ezri Konsa’s knockdown narrowly evaded Jhon Durán and the far post.

But soon after - within two minutes of emerging from the bench - Trossard guided his shot into the bottom corner after Rogers’ tackle diverted the ball towards him.

Arsenal celebrate Trossard's goal
Arsenal celebrate Trossard's goalProfimedia

The Gunners doubled their lead 10 minutes later when Saka laid the ball off for Thomas Partey to hit a first-time shot that snuck through Martínez’s clutches.

That put the contest to bed, ensuring that Arsenal are able to watch the UEFA Champions League league phase draw on Thursday with two PL wins and clean sheets to their name this term.

They also extended their unbeaten run on the road to 10 league matches while inflicting Villa’s first defeat of the campaign.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueAston VillaArsenal
Related Articles
Unai Emery says Aston Villa must avoid Newcastle's fall from top four fate
Arsenal's Premier League title credentials face tough early test at Villa
Who's Missing: Yves Bissouma in line for Spurs return after suspension
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Inter Milan east past Lecce, Real Sociedad battle to win over Espanyol
Updated
Real Sociedad leave it late to find winning goal against stubborn Espanyol
Hansi Flick delighted with Robert Lewandowski form after winner against Bilbao
Champions Inter Milan click into gear to secure Serie A win against Lecce
Super-sub Leandro Trossard proves his worth to lift Arsenal to vital win
Milan's Fonseca calls for defensive responsibility after shock defeat to Parma
Haaland feeling better than ever, says Guardiola after City dismantle Ipswich
Transfer News LIVE: Napoli pushing for McTominay, Porto close in on Fabio Vieira loan
Updated
Yamal and Lewandowski fire Barcelona to victory over Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga
Impressive Parma pounce on AC Milan's struggles to claim shock Serie A win
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Napoli pushing for McTominay, Porto close in on Fabio Vieira loan
Football Tracker: Inter Milan east past Lecce, Real Sociedad battle to win over Espanyol
Jannik Sinner fires trainer, physio amid doping furore
Pedro strikes late to earn Brighton dramatic win over Manchester United

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings