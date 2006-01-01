Advertisement
  4. Leicester boss Cooper admits transfer business affected by spending rule breach case

Leicester boss Cooper admits transfer business affected by spending rule breach case

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper
Leicester City boss Steve Cooper Reuters / Toby Melville
Leicester City's business in the summer transfer market could have gone differently if the result of their successful appeal against the Premier League in an alleged spending rule breach case had come out earlier, manager Steve Cooper (44) said.

The promoted club avoided a possible points deduction when their appeal, on the basis that an independent commission ruling on the case did not have jurisdiction, was upheld earlier this month.

"It’s obviously a positive thing," Cooper told reporters on Thursday.

"It adds a little bit of frustration as things could have been different in the (summer transfer window) if we had found out earlier. I’ll have to get over that but I'm really happy with the squad."

Media reports had linked Leicester with several transfer targets that did not materialise, including Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson who went on loan to Fulham and Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley who signed for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Leicester brought in several players during the summer window, including midfielder Oliver Skipp from Tottenham Hotspur and centre-back Caleb Okoli from Serie A side Atalanta.

Cooper, however, welcomed the decision for bringing clarity to the club.

"It is good that the supporters have clarity and so does the game. We were ready as a group of players and staff to stand up and fight for the club if it was a negative decision," he said.

"We've still got to make sure we are still together as a club and we show how strong we are. That all adds to the challenge but it is one we're ready for."

Leicester, who have one point after three matches in the league, visit Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLeicesterCrystal Palace
