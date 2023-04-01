Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson 'verbally agrees' to join Al-Ettifaq

Veteran Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson (33) has reportedly agreed to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq this summer.

Rumours have been rife for a couple of days concerning his future, with a massive contract offer said to have been made.

Al-Ettifaq, it's worth noting, recently confirmed iconic Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard as their new manager.

The Reds club legend has seemingly set his sights on picking up his former midfield teammate as his first signing.

Henderson is believed to have been offered around £700,000 per week by Al-Ettifaq, according to the Mail.

Fabrizio Romano, the football transfer guru, today claims a deal has been 'accepted' and a 'verbal agreement' is now in place.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to have been informed of his captain's decision, but a deal now needs to be struck between Liverpool and the Saudi club.

The Reds will refuse to lose Henderson without financial compensation and are likely to seek around £20 million.

