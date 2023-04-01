Luton edge closer to safety zone with thrilling win at luckless Sheffield United

The Premier League’s basement battle saw Luton Town emerge victorious, as Sheffield United, who valiantly fought back from a goal down to lead 2-1, squandered the lead themselves to lose 3-2 as they missed the chance to strengthen their bid to beat the drop.

December may be too soon to call any game a ‘six pointer’ but this clash between two relegation battlers certainly had all the hallmarks of being one after Nottingham Forest’s win earlier in the day.

Sheffield United arguably settled into the game the quicker of the two, but it was Luton who seized the initiative in the first half’s infancy, albeit with an element of fortune helping them along the way.

Alfie Doughty ghosted in down the right to latch onto Albert Sambi Lokonga’s deft ball, and his ferocious strike squirmed through the legs of Wes Foderingham in the Blades goal.

It took until the half-hour mark for Sheffield United to work any meaningful sight of goal, but even when they did finally work Thomas Kaminski, Gustavo Hamer’s free-kick was easily beaten away by the Hatters stopper.

That seemed to spur the Blades on a little and they came even closer a matter of minutes later when, hero of their win against Brentford a matter of weeks ago, James McAtee curled a left-footed effort agonisingly wide of the post.

The half-time whistle arguably came at an inopportune time for the hosts, who went into the break seconds after Auston Trusty rattled the crossbar from Hamer’s corner.

That was certainly a shock to Luton’s system, and they came out re-energised after the break, narrowly missing the chance to double their lead when Jacob Brown was denied by Foderingham.

Foderingham's save looked even more important moments later when Oli McBurnie was quickest to pounce on McAtee’s pass and turn home an equaliser.

That goal visibly lifted the crowd and Sheffield United quickly used the raucous crown to their advantage, as a bout of penalty box pinball was finished off by Anel Ahmedhodžić to the delight of returning Blades boss Chris Wilder.

Despite the home side’s momentum, a crazy game took another twist when Doughty’s wicked delivery was headed into his own net by Jack Robinson. One own goal soon became two shortly after, again in Luton’s favour as an incredibly unfortunate Anis Ben Slimane goal looped up and over Foderingham to break United's hearts and move Luton another step closer to survival.

They came under serious pressure in the dying stages but held on to secure a victory which ended their three-match losing away league run in games that were completed.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alfie Doughty (Luton Town)

