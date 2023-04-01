Luton manager Edwards calls on team to follow Tom Lockyer's example

Reuters
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards has urged his team to play like Tom Lockyer when they host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday in their first game since their captain suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

Lockyer collapsed during the match last Saturday against Bournemouth, which was abandoned and will be replayed in full.

"We spoke about what (Lockyer) means to us and we want to embody that as a team," Edwards told reporters. "If we can all act, behave, play like Tom going forward, we'll be going the right way.

"It's been a difficult week for everyone. His family have been the main concern all week and then it's the players and staff that have been affected. All that matters is that he's come through and he's home."

The 29-year-old defender left hospital on Wednesday after he had a defibrillator device fitted to prevent a repeat of the incident.

"It is about him recovering, it is all we care about. Supporting the operation with the ICD being fitted, then we will see going forward what this means," said Edwards, who gave his team a few days off after the emotions of Saturday.

"I need to say thank you to everyone at Bournemouth, a special mention to (Bournemouth midfielder) Philip Billing who reacted quickly," he added. "We'll have a special bond with the club going forward."

Edwards opened his press conference on Friday by paying tribute to the paramedics and medical staff who tended to Lockyer.

"They saved him," he said. "They made every decision bang on under the scrutiny of everyone watching. They did an incredible job, they are heroes."

Luton, newcomers to the Premier League, are 18th in the standings. Newcastle are sixth.

