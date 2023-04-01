Luton captain Tom Lockyer out of hospital after cardiac arrest on pitch

Reuters
Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer (29) has been discharged from hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during the Premier League game against Bournemouth last weekend, the club said on Thursday.

Lockyer left hospital on Wednesday after he had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) device fitted to prevent a repeat of the incident.

The match was abandoned after the incident and will be replayed again in full.

"We are thankful to report that our captain Tom Lockyer has now begun a period of rehabilitation from the comfort of his own home," Luton said in a statement.

"This encouraging news follows a successful procedure that took place on Tuesday whereby Tom had an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) device fitted to prevent a repeat of Saturday's incident."

Luton confirmed that the issue Lockyer experienced in the Bournemouth match on Saturday was different to the atrial fibrillation he suffered in May during their promotion playoff final win over Coventry City.

"We're so proud to have Locks as our captain and his leadership will continue from the sidelines where his courage will inspire his team-mates, colleagues, and supporters, starting on Saturday," the club added.

Luton, who are 18th in the league standings, host sixth-place Newcastle United on Saturday.

