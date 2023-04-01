Christian Eriksen sends message of support to Tom Lockyer following cardiac arrest

Eriksen also suffered a cardiac arrest during a match
Eriksen also suffered a cardiac arrest during a match
Reuters
Manchester United's Christian Eriksen (31), who collapsed on the pitch playing for Denmark at Euro 2020, has sent a message of support to Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer (29) who suffered a cardiac arrest during Saturday's Premier League game at Bournemouth.

The match was abandoned in the 65th minute with the score 1-1 after Lockyer collapsed on the pitch with no other player near him.

"Well first of all, I hope he's okay," midfielder Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest himself during Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland in June 2021, told BetFred.

"I've read and seen what's happened and I hope he's okay, takes his time, is in a healthy way and his family are there to support him. I cross my fingers that he's fine.

"My advice to him would be to make the best decision you can. Listen to the doctors and if (they) tell you to maybe do something else then respect that.

"There's nothing that's going to hold you back, but in the end, it all depends on how he's feeling and what the doctors are saying.

"He has to make the decision with his family on what's next, but he should take his time and focus on himself."

The Welsh centre-back also collapsed in Luton's promotion playoff final win in May and later had surgery to fix an atrial fibrillation, before he was given the green light to continue his playing career.

