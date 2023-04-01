Man United's Hojlund, Eriksen withdrawn from Denmark team duty

Rasmus Hojlund warming up for Manchester United on Saturday

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund (20) and Christian Eriksen (31) have been withdrawn from the Denmark squad for their two upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games.

Hojlund left Saturday's 1-0 victory over Luton Town near the end of the game with a hamstring injury while Eriksen went off in the first half with a knee injury. Injury-riddled United were already without eight players for that game.

Hojlund scored two goals in United's 4-3 loss to Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday. Erik ten Hag's team are sixth in the Premier League standings after their worst start to a season since 1962.

Christian Eriksen has made 19 appearances for Manchester United this season Reuters

Denmark face Slovenia on Friday and Northern Ireland on Monday.

The Danes are level on 19 points with Slovenia at the top of Group H of Euro qualifying but second based on goal difference.