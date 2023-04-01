Bournemouth vs Luton called off after Tom Lockyer suffers cardiac arrest

Rob Edwards and players of Luton Town react as a break in play takes place as Tom Lockyer (not pictured) receives medical treatment

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Luton at the Vitality Stadium was called off on Saturday afternoon after Luton captain Tom Lockyer (29) collapsed on the pitch, with the club confirming that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest.

Paramedics immediately rushed onto the pitch to provide treatment for the Luton captain with fans and players appearing visibly distressed.

Luton manager Rob Edwards sprinted onto the field to usher the players away as Lockyer received medical attention.

Play was halted in the 65th minute and the players were removed from the field and into the dressing room with the score at 1-1.

Lockyer was later stretchered off, with the club announcing that the player "is alert and responsive."

The match was eventually called off AFP

After discussions between the coaches and referee Simon Hooper, a decision was made to call off the match.

Since the incident, Luton have provided a further update on Lockyer's condition via social media:

"Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher.

"He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides.

"Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.

Edwards was visibly distressed after the match was abandoned AFP

A teary Edwards then led an emotional lap around the pitch with players from both sides applauding the crowd, with both sets of fans continuously chanting Lockyer's name.

Lockyer had previously undergone heart surgery in June to address a problem that saw him collapse during Luton's play-off final win at Wembley.

Luton, posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, also thanked the supporters and staff in the ground:

"We all hope and pray for our leader and captain Tom Lockyer, who is thankfully responsive and has been taken to hospital.

"We don’t know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage, but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response, which was absolutely amazing.

"We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved team-mate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances having had to deal with the situation.

"We thank everyone for the wonderful applause and singing of Locks’ name inside the stadium at such a difficult time.

"Now is the time for all of our players, staff and supporters to come together as we always do and give our love and support to Tom and his family.

"Our thoughts are with him and them all."

Bournemouth said in a statement after the match: "We're relieved to hear Tom is responsive.

"Our thoughts will continue to be with Tom and his family at this time.

"We'd like to thank all the medical staff for their quick action as well as everyone inside the stadium for their support and unity during a difficult moment."