Mohamed Elneny to leave Arsenal after eight-year spell at club

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Mohamed Elneny to leave Arsenal after eight-year spell at club

Mohamed Elneny to leave Arsenal after eight-year spell at club

Mohamed Elneny has made 161 appearances for Arsenal
Mohamed Elneny has made 161 appearances for ArsenalReuters
Midfielder Mohamed Elneny (31) will leave Arsenal at the end of the season after eight years at the Premier League club, the Egypt international said on Friday.

Elneny joined Arsenal from Swiss side FC Basel in 2016 for 5 million pounds ($6 million) and has made 161 appearances for the London club.

A knee injury restricted the midfielder to eight outings during the 2022-23 season. He has made six appearances in all competitions in Arsenal's current campaign.

"Gooners, I'm here today to send you a message, to say goodbye and thank you for everything you've done for me," Elneny said in a video posted on X on Friday.

"The love, the support and the kindness. I'm really going to miss you so much and you'll be in my heart forever."

Elneny did not say where he would go after leaving Arsenal.

He said he would bid farewell to fans at the Emirates on Sunday as Arsenal host Everton in their final league match, hoping for a Manchester City slip-up against West Ham United to secure their first title in 20 years.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueElneny MohamedArsenal
Related Articles
Manchester City eye Premier League history while Arsenal dare to dream
Who's Missing: Man City without Ederson for Premier League final day
'We're playing for West Ham', not to help Man City or Arsenal says David Moyes
Show more
Football
Sevilla confirm coach to leave but offer Jesus Navas lifetime contract
Manchester City's Phil Foden voted Premier League player of the season
Updated
Fantasy Premier League: The final gameweek and the last hope for an improved finish
Kane struggling with back injury ahead of Euros as he misses final Bayern game of season
Style to Spurs snub: Five things to know about future Anfield boss Arne Slot
Martin Odegaard admits Arsenal must not get 'too emotional' on final day
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino feared he would be sacked after Wolves loss
The 10 matches that defined Jurgen Klopp's time as Liverpool manager
Most Read
Massimiliano Allegri sacked by Juventus days after winning Coppa Italia
Novak Djokovic takes Geneva wildcard to halt alarming dip in form
Tennis Tracker: Jarry sets up Rome final against Zverev after seeing off Paul
Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes again with Rahm second

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings