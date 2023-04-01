Weekend Highlights: Perfect PSV, a scare for Luton fans & some cheeky chocolates

The year is coming to an end in most European leagues and some players are begging for nominations in our Weekend Highlights piece. Whether that's Emil Forsberg's (32) last home Bundesliga goal or Steven Berghuis' (32) big miss. PSV Eindhoven deserve a round of applause and everyone is praying for the health of Luton captain Tom Lockyer (29).

Goal of the weekend

Sweden's Emil Forsberg spent eight long years in the RB Leipzig jersey and helped the German team to the Champions League, two cup wins and a Super Cup win.

However, shortly before the weekend's match against Hoffenheim, news broke that Saturday's game would be his last before leaving to Major League Soccer. It was a very emotional farewell, thanks to a great goal that turned out to be the winner.

Forsberg masterfully took a long pass from Lois Openda and uncompromisingly fired the ball under the crossbar with a quick half-volley. Leipzig eventually won 3-1 and the Swede's 40th Bundesliga goal symbolically ended a beautiful era.

Fail of the weekend

Even before Steven Berghuis moved from Feyenoord to Ajax, he was a goalscorer par excellence, managing to score 12 or more goals in four consecutive seasons.

However, he is currently struggling, scoring only one goal in the current season. His form was summed up by the situation at the end of Ajax's match with Zwolle match. At 2-1, Berghuis was facing an empty net...

But the Dutchman completely and incomprehensibly failed to score. Unfortunately for his team, the visitors equalised at 2-2 in the penultimate minute. Heartbreak.

Social media highlight

The German Bundesliga is dealing with possible big plans to bring in foreign investors, which Union Berlin fans have decided to protest against. They packed chocolate coins wrapped in gold foil into their pockets during their trip to Bochum. After showering these coins down onto the pitch, there was no play for 12 minutes!

Japanese striker Takuma Asano could not refuse the offer. He picked up the candy from the ground and happily enjoyed it. "The chocolate gave me strength," he laughed after the game. Moments later, just before the end of the first half, he scored.

Statistic of the weekend

There are a total of 734 teams in Europe's 55 premier football leagues, but only PSV Eindhoven can boast of having played the entire season so far without dropping a single league point.

PSV capped off their year in the Eredivisie with an emphatic 4-0 win at AZ Alkmaar, already leading by three goals in the 16th minute. Their autumn record in the Dutch Eredivisie is 56 goals scored and only six goals conceded. Incredible.

The last time such a dominant performance was seen in the Netherlands was in 1987 and it was the team from Eindhoven again. This season, San Marino's Virtus were keeping pace with PSV for a long time but they lost 3-0 to Cosmos last weekend, leaving PSV as the sole club left with a perfect record.

Story of the weekend

Tom Lockyer is an icon for Luton fans. With the captain's armband, he led the team from Kenilworth Road to the top of English football after 31 long years.

Sadly, he had to watch the end of the play-off match against Coventry, played at Wembley in May, with his family from his hospital bed after he collapsed on the pitch. However, Lockyer was soon back in action.

Worryingly, on Saturday, Luton fans were in pain once more. Their favourite defender collapsed again on the pitch against Bournemouth and had to be resuscitated by the club's doctors.

The game was not continued but the important thing is that the Welshman is conscious again. However, further details have not been released by the club, pending detailed examination results. However, two heart collapses in seven months seem to indicate a more serious underlying issue.

Photo of the weekend

A year ago at the World Cup in Qatar, Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen was a bald man. But when he came on for the final minutes of the Italian Serie A match between Lazio Roma and Inter Milan, his head was adorned with a rich blonde mop.

The change was noticed by the administrators of the Ajax website, for whom Klaassen once played, and the photo they took directly from the TV broadcast went viral. Is this even Davy? And how is it possible that his hair has grown so fast?