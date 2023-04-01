Luton Town postpone home opener against Burnley over stadium works

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Luton Town postpone home opener against Burnley over stadium works
Luton Town postpone home opener against Burnley over stadium works
Luton Town's Kenilworth Road is currently under construction
Luton Town's Kenilworth Road is currently under construction
Profimedia
Promoted Luton Town have requested to postpone their first home game of the 2023-24 season against Burnley due to stadium works, the Premier League side said on Friday.

Luton's ground, Kenilworth Road, is undergoing improvements ahead of their return to the top flight, which include the construction of a new stand, the club said in a statement.

The ongoing work is progressing ahead of schedule, Luton added, but the club could not give the Premier League guarantees that any unforeseen issues would not cause a potential delay impacting upon their home opener.

"Together with the Premier League and Burnley FC, all parties felt this was a sensible outcome which gives supporters of both teams sufficient time to... make arrangements for travel for the new date," Luton said.

The new date of the fixture, which was initially scheduled to be played on August 19th, will be shared by both clubs at the earliest available opportunity, Luton said.

"The joint decision to delay this fixture is regrettable, especially given the amazing progress that continues to be made on our construction works," said Luton Town Chief Executive Gary Sweet.

"There is no additional contingency and therefore can't give a cast-iron guarantee at this stage that a problem outside of our control... wouldn't force a postponement further down the line and inconveniencing supporters of both clubs."

The postponement means that should the Hatters not be drawn at home in the second round of the Carabao Cup, their first home match of the new campaign will be the visit of West Ham United on September 1st.

Luton will play in the Premier League for the first time after beating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties in Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium in May, which earned them a return to England's top flight after a 31-year absence.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLutonBurnley
Related Articles
Six players to watch next season from the newly-promoted Premier League clubs
Why Man City's James Trafford can be England's next keeper as he closes in on Burnley move
Luton Town announce defender Mads Andersen as second summer signing
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Timber unveiled by Arsenal, Walker verbally agrees Bayern deal
Updated
Talismanic forward Dusan Tadic to leave Ajax upon request
Marseille sign Brazil defender Renan Lodi from Atletico Madrid
Rasmus Kristensen joins Roma on season-long loan from Leeds
Gladbach sign Tomas Cvancara from Sparta Prague on five-year deal
England held by Canada in World Cup warm-up as Spain and Italy win
Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy not guilty of UK rape charges
Arsenal sign defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax on multi-year deal
RB Leipzig sign Lois Openda from Lens for club-record fee
Barcelona and Manchester United among clubs fined over fair play rule breaches
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Timber unveiled by Arsenal, Walker verbally agrees Bayern deal
Novak Djokovic eases past Jannik Sinner to reach Wimbledon final
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz sweeps past Medvedev to set up Djokovic final at Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz says dad 'just a fan' after Novak Djokovic filmed at Wimbledon

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |