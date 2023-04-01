Six players to watch next season from the newly-promoted Premier League clubs

Ali Pollock

Despite the 2023/24 season still being a couple of months away and clubs having a lot of work to do in the transfer market, there are plenty of players already on the books of the newly promoted sides that can make an impact in the Premier League next season.

Here, Flashscore will take a look at two players from each of Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town - assessing the impact they can have in the top flight next season.

Burnley finished the Championship season with 101 points and just three losses across the entire league campaign.

Midfielder Josh Cullen was a huge reason behind their success, ensuring the Clarets could always push their style of play onto their opponents and very rarely lose control of a game.

Cullen won Burnley's Supporters' and Players' Player of the Season Profimedia

His role in the middle of the park enabled the flair players in front of him to excel while also providing a platform for the team to build their attacks through the pitch and more often than not, dominate any team put in front of them.

Cullen was previously on the books of West Ham but failed to get chance in the Premier League, and will be out to prove his doubters wrong during the upcoming season - playing a key role in Burnley as they attempt to avoid relegation.

Another Burnley player who could have a big impact in the top division is Belgian winger Manuel Benson.

The attacker took some time to get used to the physical nature of English football, but before long had established himself as a fan favourite and one of the best wingers in the second tier.

Manuel Benson Championship stats 22/23 Flashscore

Benson ended the campaign with 11 goals and three assists from the right-hand side of midfield, netting most of his goals by cutting in onto his left foot and firing past the goalkeeper in predictable yet near-unstoppable fashion.

His flair will be key to the Clarets' attacking play next season and the Belgian will be looked to for a reliable source of goals in the Premier League.

Honourable mentions - Jordan Beyer (central defender), Anass Zaroury (winger)

Undoubtedly one of the best young players in the EFL over the last couple of seasons, Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye has been linked with a Premier League move plenty of times in the past but now has a chance to show off his skills alongside his teammates after their second-placed finish in the Championship.

Ndiaye managed an impressive 14 goals and 10 assists last season as the Blades comfortably established themselves as the second-best team in the division, earning himself a spot in Senegal's World Cup squad in the process.

The forward is especially good with the ball at his feet, dribbling past defenders and fashioning out chances for either himself or his fellow players.

While the Blades' current squad needs a lot of work ahead of their return to the Premier League, they have a real gem in Ndiaye.

Another area Sheffield United are strong in is at the heart of defence with Bosnian centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Once a very highly rated youngster, the Blades managed to pry him away from Bordeaux after their relegation to Ligue 2 in 2022 and he managed to seriously impress during their promotion campaign.

The 24-year-old had an impact at both ends of the pitch, scoring six goals while also helping his side to 16 of their 18 total clean sheets.

Mix Ahmedhodzic with Ndiaye and our honourable mention Sander Berge who plays in midfield, and the Blades have a strong spine to build around in a bid to establish themselves as a Premier League club.

Honourable mentions - Sander Berge (central midfielder), Oli McBurnie (striker)

Luton managed to complete their fairytale story from the National League to the Premier League after beating Coventry City in the play-off final, setting themselves up for a historic season of top flight football.

Carlton Morris was the Hatters' top scorer with 20 goals - the best return of his professional career so far - and will be looking to make a similar impact when leading the line in the Premier League.

Carlton Morris Championship stats 22/23 Flashscore

The striker was once employed by Norwich when they were still in the top division but was limited to appearances for their youth sides, meaning he will be desperate to prove himself as a reliable striker this time around.

He also provided seven assists, highlighting his value away from just scoring goals, although it remains to be seen whether or not he can make the infamous jump up to the Premier League that so many top Championship strikers fail to do.

Jordan Clark was one of Luton's play-off final heroes after opening the scoring at Wembley and put in a top performance on one of the Hatters' greatest afternoons in football.

Away from that one game, he was influential throughout their campaign as the most attacking member of a three-man midfield that knew exactly what it took to win games.

While his numbers aren't as good as some of the other players looked at (three goals and four assists), his tenacity across the pitch and link-up play with the forwards was crucial to their play-off push and will again be important if they are to survive in the Premier League.

Honourable mentions - Tom Lockyer (central defender), Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu (central midfielder)