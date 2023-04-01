Luton Town sign Dutch keeper Tim Krul from Norwich City

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Luton Town sign Dutch keeper Tim Krul from Norwich City
Luton Town sign Dutch keeper Tim Krul from Norwich City
Krul is Luton's 10th signing of the season
Krul is Luton's 10th signing of the season
Reuters
Luton Town have signed Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul (35) from Norwich City, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Thursday.

The goalkeeper, who has 15 caps, has made over 200 appearances for Newcastle United and Norwich City and will be Luton's 10th signing of the close season.

Luton, who have climbed from non-league to Premier League in nine years, did not reveal the length of Krul's contract.

The club also signed Belgian goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn Rovers earlier this month.

"The story of Luton Town speaks for itself, the last nine years has been an amazing journey and I'm excited to join that journey," Krul said in a statement.

"It's been a whirlwind for the club... I know Thomas Kaminski as well... It's so important to have competition for places, if you look at the Premier League teams, they have lots of competition for spots and it should be no different here."

Krul joined Norwich in 2018 and helped them win the Championship in the 2018–19 and 2020–21 seasons.

"Tim's a leader and a top goalkeeper who is still very and ambitious and very hungry. He wants to play," Luton boss Rob Edwards said.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLutonKrul TimNorwichKaminski ThomasNewcastle UtdTransfer News
Related Articles
Premier League 2023/24 begins: History for City or revivals in red?
Caicedo 'already forgotten', says Brighton boss De Zerbi
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe looking to sign one more player for squad depth
Show more
Football
Palace midfielder Michael Olise signs new four-year contract despite Chelsea interest
Harry Kane can handle pressure at champions Bayern, says coach Tuchel
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois undergoes 'successful' ACL surgery
Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool closing in on Stuttgart's Endo, Al Hilal set to sign Bono
Updated
UEFA Super Cup success does not mask cracks in Manchester City's facade
Timing could be right for Newcastle in big test at Manchester City
World Cup needs to be Australia's starting point, not the finish, says Gustavsson
Bayern Munich still a work in progress with Bundesliga season set to start
Arsenal need to adapt after Jurrien Timber injury, says Mikel Arteta
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool closing in on Stuttgart's Endo, Al Hilal set to sign Bono
Manchester City beat Sevilla via penalties to win UEFA Super Cup
Manchester City's De Bruyne sidelined for up to four months, says Guardiola
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |