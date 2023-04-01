Caicedo 'already forgotten', says Brighton boss De Zerbi

Caicedo 'already forgotten', says Brighton boss De Zerbi
Reuters
Midfielder Moises Caicedo (21) is no longer on Brighton & Hove Albion's minds as they prepare for the new Premier League season, manager Roberto de Zerbi said ahead of their clash against Luton Town on Saturday.

Caicedo has been linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium after impressing at Brighton, making 37 appearances for the club last season as they finished sixth, qualifying them to play in European competition for the first time.

The Ecuadorean has attracted interest from several clubs in the close season window, including Chelsea, but reports in British media on Friday said Liverpool had agreed a deal worth 111 million pounds with Brighton.

"I have already forgotten about Moises. I'm really proud of the players we have in the squad," De Zerbi told reporters on Friday.

"We want to keep improving. The credit goes to the club. Bigger clubs can buy our players but they can't buy our soul or spirit.

"We don't have enough (players) yet, we need to complete the squad. I want players who want to come here. We are Brighton, we achieved a big target last year - the same as Liverpool, better than Chelsea. I would like players who are proud to play in Brighton."

Brighton host newly-promoted side Luton in their first league game of the season, and De Zerbi warned that it could prove to be a tough test for the south-coast club.

"Our motivation and spirit is very important," De Zerbi said. "For them it will be a historic day. We have to fight if we want to win. We have to play like a top team."

