Liverpool agree record-breaking £110m fee for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo

Moses Caicedo has been subject to a bidding war between Liverpool and Chelsea this summer

Liverpool have agreed a British transfer record fee of £110m for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo (21).

Brighton turned down numerous bids from Chelsea for the Ecuadorian star over the past few weeks and reportedly demanded at least £100m.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will now match Liverpool's offer, which exceeds the £107m Chelsea paid to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica earlier this year.

Caicedo is free to undergo a medical at Liverpool.

If he decides to move to Anfield, he will join his fellow Brighton teammate Alexis Mac Allister who moved to the club in June for £35m.

Liverpool are actively looking for a midfielder having allowed Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to join the Saudi Pro League last month.