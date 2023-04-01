Chelsea sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton for £25 million

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Chelsea sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton for £25 million
Chelsea sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton for £25 million
Sanchez is now a Chelsea player
Sanchez is now a Chelsea player
Chelsea website
Chelsea have signed Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (25) from Brighton & Hove Albion on a seven-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

British media reported that Chelsea will pay 25 million pounds ($31.87 million) for the Spain international.

Chelsea have been looking to bolster their goalkeeping options since Edouard Mendy joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli in June.

Chelsea are looking to revive their fortunes under new manager Mauricio Pochettino after coming 12th in the standings last season - their worst finish since 1994.

"Robert has repeatedly proved himself in the Premier League and been capped by his country," Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, Chelsea's co-sporting directors, said in a statement.

"We are excited to watch him work with Mauricio and his coaching team during the season ahead."

Sanchez joined Brighton's academy in 2013 and has made 87 Premier League appearances for the south-coast club, but fell out of favour towards the end of the previous season, with Jason Steele starting 15 of Brighton's last 16 league games.

Sanchez, who is adept with his feet and has a strong range of passing, has won two caps for Spain. He will compete for the goalkeeper position at Stamford Bridge with compatriot Kepa Arrizabalaga.

"Robert is a good guy and a really good player, but being a coach sometimes means making difficult and painful decisions for the team," Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi said.

"I wish him good luck for the future."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChelseaSanchez RobertBrightonTransfer News
Related Articles
Can Sanchez dislodge Kepa to become Chelsea's next number one?
Defender Levi Colwill signs long-term deal with Chelsea
Chelsea sign France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco for €45 million
Show more
Football
Japan impress again as they beat Norway and move into the last eight
Updated
Manchester City sign defender Josko Gvardiol from Leipzig for £77 million
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Gvardiol completes move to City, Chelsea sign Sanchez
Updated
Italian football clubs lost €3.6 billion during the global pandemic
South Africa manager certain that they'll cause the Netherlands problems
Spain hit five to storm past Switzerland and into the quarter-finals
Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada moves to Lazio on free transfer
Sevilla sign Swiss midfielder Djibril Sow from Eintracht for reported €14 million
PSV Eindhoven win Dutch Super Cup after battling win over Feyenoord
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gvardiol completes move to City, Chelsea sign Sanchez
Can Sanchez dislodge Kepa to become Chelsea's next number one?
Arsenal in better position than City, says Guardiola ahead of Community Shield
Mikel Arteta expects Gabriel Jesus to return 'soon' after knee surgery

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |