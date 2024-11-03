Man United captain Bruno Fernandes says he apologised to Erik ten Hag after sacking

Manchester United applauds the fans during the Premier League match with Chelsea at Old Trafford

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes (30) said he called Erik ten Hag to apologise on behalf of the players after the Dutchman was sacked as manager this week.

Ten Hag won two trophies in his two full seasons in charge, but departed with United 14th in the Premier League and without a win in their opening three Europa League games of the campaign.

Fernandes was handed the armband by the former Ajax boss and said the players had to take responsibility for his dismissal.

"Whenever you see a manager go you have to take some of the blame on yourself. It is because the team is not doing so well," Fernandes told Sky Sports, after scoring in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

"It is easier to get rid of a manager than 15 players. I spoke to the manager and apologised to him, I was disappointed he has gone and I tried to help him.

"I wasn't scoring goals, we are not scoring goals and I feel responsible.

"I normally score a lot of goals but I always gave 100 per cent. He is aware of that."

Standings Flashscore

Fernandes also scored twice in a 5-2 thrashing of Leicester to reach the League Cup quarter-finals in midweek, little over 48 hours after Ten Hag was replaced by interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

"In midweek the goals went in. I said to some friends everything will come to us and people will say we wanted the manager to be sacked," added Fernandes.

"We need to be disappointed because we are far back in the league."

However, Fernandes is excited to link up with new permanent boss Ruben Amorim after seeing the impact he made at his former club Sporting Lisbon.

Amorim, who was named as Ten Hag's successor on Friday, will formally take charge on November 11th.

The 39-year-old has led Sporting to two Portuguese league titles in the past four seasons, ending the Lisbon giants' 19-year wait to win the league.

Fernandes left Sporting to join United shortly before Amorim took over in 2020.

"I am a big fan of Sporting and watch a lot of their games. Ruben Amorim brought the excitement back to the club," said Fernandes.

"He transformed everything and brought everyone together."

Fernandes put United in front from the penalty spot against Chelsea at Old Trafford, but the Blues quickly hit back to level through Moises Caicedo.

A point is enough to edge Chelsea into the top four, six points ahead of United who sit 13th.

Man Utd form Flashscore

The Red Devils' return of just 12 points from 10 games is United's worst start to a league campaign since 1986/87.

A lack of killer instinct in front of goal is the root cause of that poor run with United having scored just nine league goals.

Van Nistelrooy remains a legend with the United fans for his goal return as a predatory striker in his playing days.

The Dutchman is confident that things will come good under Amorim once key players recover their confidence.

"Over the last games we played we lost some points where we didn't convert our chances," said Van Nistelrooy, who is set to take charge of two more games.

"When you create a lot, all through the season so far I'm not too worried the players will get in a flow with results and confidence growing. Results will come."