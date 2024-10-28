Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Football
  Premier League
  4. Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri pips Vinicius Junior to win Ballon d'Or

Reuters
Updated
Rodri with his Balon d'Or
Rodri with his Balon d'OrFRANCK FIFE / AFP
Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri (28) won the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world on Monday, beating Brazil's Vinicius Jr. (24) and England's Jude Bellingham (21), both of Real Madrid, to the prestigious prize.

Rodri - a first-time winner- was instrumental in helping his team win an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League trophy last season. He was also named best player at this year's European Championship after Spain lifted a record-extending fourth title.

He bagged eight goals in the Premier League and dished out nine assists. In the Champions League, he added a goal and three more assists.

The Madrid native is the first defensive midfielder to win the Ballon d'Or since Lothar Matthaus in 1990 and the third Spaniard to claim the prize after Alfredo Di Stefano (1957 and 1959) and Luis Suarez (1960). 

While the award has been dominated by Spanish league players, no Spaniard had won since Barcelona great Luis Suarez more than 60 years ago, despite Spain's "golden generation" that won the 2010 World Cup, the 2008 and 2012 Euros.

But Rodri, the player City coach Pep Guardiola said is "the best midfielder in the world", finally ended that run with a unique skillset that has made his club the dominant force in England and helped Spain rule Europe again.

"Today is not a victory for me, it is for Spanish football, for so many players who have not won it and have deserved it, like (Andres) Iniesta, Xavi (Hernandez), Iker (Casillas), Sergio Busquets, so many others. It is for Spanish football and for the figure of the midfielder," Rodri said on stage at the ceremony.

"Today many friends have written to me and have told me that football has won, for giving visibility to so many midfielders who have a job in the shadows and today it is coming to light.

"I'm a regular guy with values, who studies, who tries to do things right and doesn't try to follow the stereotypes and even so I have been able to get to the top, and it is thanks to all of you."

No Messi or Ronaldo

Rodri became the third person not named Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to claim the award since 2008. It was the first time since 2003 in which neither Messi nor Ronaldo made the final 30-man list of nominees.

Portugal's Ronaldo, who has won the award five times and was the last Premier League player to win it in 2008, also failed to receive a nomination last year after moving to Saudi Arabia. Messi, who won for a record eighth time in 2023, missed out despite Argentina's Copa America triumph.

Rodri has only lost a match once in the past 18 months -- City's surprise FA Cup final defeat by Manchester United last season.

Earlier, Rodri's national teammate Lamine Yamal won the Kopa Trophy for the best Under-21 player by helping Spain to a perfect Euro 2024 campaign, winning all seven games en route to lifting the trophy.

Real Madrid had decided to boycott the ceremony in anticipation of Vinicius not winning the men's award.

No-one from the club was present when they won the men’s club of the year award, and their manager Carlo Ancelotti was named men’s coach of the year while Barcelona grabbed the trophy for women’s best club after both teams won the European and Spanish league double last season.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueRodrigo HernandezSpainVinicius Jose Paixao de Oliveira JuniorJude BellinghamLamine YamalManchester CityReal Madrid
