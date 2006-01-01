Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester City announce return of former captain Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City announce return of former captain Ilkay Gundogan

Gundogan has returned to Manchester
Gundogan has returned to ManchesterProfimedia
Ilkay Gundogan (33) has rejoined Manchester City after a year away with Barcelona, returning to the club he used to captain.

The German departed from City in 2023 after a treble-winning season to join Barcelona but has been allowed to leave the Catalan giants for free after just one season.

Gundogan made over 300 appearances in his first stint in Manchester, winning every trophy available to him while scoring 60 goals.

He also featured 51 times in all competitions last season for Barcelona, helping the club to a second-place finish in LaLiga.

Speaking upon his return to City, Gundogan said: "My seven years at Manchester City were a time of pure contentment for me, both on and off the pitch.

“I grew as a person and a player, developed a special relationship with the City fans and enjoyed amazing success. It was an exceptional period in my life.  

“To have the opportunity to return here means so much."

Gundogan arrives again at City looking for more trophies as a potential fifth-consecutive Premier League title looms.

The midfielder could make his second debut as early as Saturday, August 23rd when City host Ipswich.

Mentions
FootballGundogan IlkayManchester CityPremier LeagueTransfer News
Related Articles
Man City shortlist Celtic striker Furuhashi as Alvarez replacement
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON, Manchester City and Gundogan nearing reunion
Manchester United confirm signings of Bayern duo De Ligt and Mazraoui
Show more
Football
Okafor to replace injured Morata for Milan against Parma, says boss Fonseca
Spurs striker Dominic Solanke to miss Everton game with ankle injury
Napoli host Bologna with Conte already under pressure
Pep Guardiola admits bringing Ilkay Gundogan back was a no-brainer for Man City
Flick hoping Barcelona can register 'unbelievable' new signing Olmo
Transfer News LIVE: PSG pushing for Lookman, Palace keeping tabs on Sterling
Updated
Everything you need to know about the 2024/25 Champions League
The top five U20 West Ham players to watch this season
Real Madrid's Bellingham set to be sidelined for three weeks with muscle injury
Who's Missing: Yves Bissouma in line for Spurs return after suspension
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG pushing for Lookman, Palace keeping tabs on Sterling
Djokovic handed dream US Open draw, Osaka to face Ostapenko in opening round
Lyon put majority of squad on transfer market to meet sales target
Chelsea take first-leg Conference League win over Servette

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings