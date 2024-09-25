Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester City confirm knee ligament injury for key midfielder Rodri

Manchester City confirm knee ligament injury for key midfielder Rodri

Updated
Rodri hobbles off the pitch against Arsenal
Rodri hobbles off the pitch against ArsenalCARL RECINE / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Manchester City confirmed on Wednesday that midfielder Rodri (28) suffered a ligament injury to his right knee during their 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

The midfielder has been in Spain this week consulting specialists after limping off during the first half of the match at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

"Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the injury and expected prognosis," City said in a statement.

Reports earlier this week said the Spain midfielder could miss the rest of the season.

Rodri's loss would be a huge blow to City's hopes of winning a fifth consecutive Premier League title and ambitions of reclaiming the Champions League.

Manager Pep Guardiola said he had the responsibility to find a way of coping without the midfielder.

"Rodri is irreplaceable," Guardiola said after City's 2-1 win over Watford in the League Cup on Tuesday.

"When a team doesn't play with the best midfielder in the world for a long, long time of course it is a big blow but my duty is to find a solution so that we remain competitive as we have been for many years.

"When one player is irreplaceable you have to do it as a team and this is going to happen."

Rodri has been touted as a potential Ballon d'Or winner after his influential role in City's latest Premier League triumph and Spain's success at EURO 2024.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueRodrigo HernandezManchester City
Related Articles
Guardiola confident Manchester City will still 'have a good season' without Rodri
Mikel Arteta stands by Arsenal's defensive tactics after Manchester City clash
Rodri absence would be an ominous blow for Manchester City in title race
Show more
Football
European Highlights: Five Europa League matches that stand out in the first round
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe set for spell on sidelines with leg injury
Manchester United and Tottenham eye respite from domestic woes in Europa League
Flashback: The players who ignited a tense rivalry between West Ham and Chelsea
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-international Elijah Onsika tells Kenya how to beat Cameroon in AFCON qualifier
Ex-France and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane announces retirement
Updated
Chelsea's Enzo Maresca delighted with youngsters' attitude in Barrow win
Carlo Ancelotti focuses on positives after Real survive late scare against Alaves
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Slavia star Zafeiris on opting to play for Greece and turning down Barcelona
Teenager Shang becomes second Chinese player to win ATP title, Cilic makes history
EFL Cup roundup: Chelsea destroy Barrow, Manchester City beat Watford
Guardiola confident Manchester City will still 'have a good season' without Rodri

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings