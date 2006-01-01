Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester City manager Guardiola confirms Bobb out for up to four months with broken leg

Manchester City manager Guardiola confirms Bobb out for up to four months with broken leg

Bobb was set to be a big part of City's plans this season
Bobb was set to be a big part of City's plans this seasonReuters
Manchester City will kick off their quest for a fifth consecutive Premier League title on Sunday without Oscar Bobb (21), who could miss up to four months after breaking his leg in training, and Rodri (28), who is recovering from an injury sustained at EURO 2024.

City open their season against Chelsea and, with key EURO players rejoining the squad only this week, manager Pep Guardiola acknowledged the squad might not be at full strength.

"We have to (be ready), we have to," Guardiola told reporters on Friday. "I don't know what's going to happen. Everybody knows we are not in the best condition but it doesn't matter, we have a desire to do well. I think there are a lot of teams right now that aren't perfect.

"What I have learned is that the season is so long. You have to be ready physically and mentally. For that, you need rest. We try to do our best in the condition we were in. The players that are here will have to do their best."

Guardiola said he was very sad for Norwegian forward Bobb, who is expected to be out for three or four months after undergoing surgery for a leg fracture.

Rodri was injured just before halftime of Spain's Euro 2024 clash with England in the final.

"He is in training, I don't know, I haven't seen him yet. He feels good. We'll have to see how he feels after training," Guardiola said, then added: "No chance (that he will play on Sunday)."

Rodri, plus England's Kyle Walker, John Stones and Phil Foden returned to training only at the start of the week after their 2023-24 season stretched through to the Euro final on July 14th.

"We prioritise the rest," Guardiola said. "I would love to give more time but it is what it is. I demand the best on Sunday against Chelsea. When the players are fitter and better, they have to be better."

The manager wished England international Kalvin Phillips well in his move to newly promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town on a season-long loan that is all but settled.

The defensive midfielder started just six games for City after arriving from Leeds two years and then joined West Ham on loan in January but played only 10 games there before returning to City.

"You have to have minutes -- play, play, play," Guardiola said. "Maybe there is a chance (for Phillips) to come back here in the future."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBobb OscarRodriGuardiola PepPhillips KalvinManchester CityChelsea
Related Articles
Man United begin Premier League season before City face new-look Chelsea
Must-watch Premier League games on the opening weekend of the season
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Dickov on Manchester City losing Alvarez and a big season for McAtee
Show more
Football
Aston Villa are 'not contenders to be in the top four', warns Unai Emery
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle make fourth bid for Guehi, Chiesa linked with Milan & Roma
Updated
Fonseca happy with AC Milan signings, but says that players will have to leave
Football Tracker: New season begins with Manchester United and PSG in action
Updated
Julian Alvarez relishes new challenge at Atletico after leaving Manchester City
Enzo Maresca calls for patience as he seeks to turn around Chelsea's fortunes
Porto finalise transfer of striker Evanilson to Bournemouth
Memphis Depay dropped by the Netherlands for Nations League clashes next month
Leicester striker Patson Daka out for a 'few months' with ankle injury
New Barcelona boss Hansi Flick satisfied with squad ahead of LaLiga start
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle make fourth bid for Guehi, Chiesa linked with Milan & Roma
Football Tracker: New season begins with Manchester United and PSG in action
Man United begin Premier League season before City face new-look Chelsea
Who are the best FPL players and hidden gems for Gameweek One of the 2024/25 season?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings