Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester City need solutions to Rodri absence, says Guardiola after Newcastle draw

Manchester City need solutions to Rodri absence, says Guardiola after Newcastle draw

How big a miss will Rodri prove to be for City?
How big a miss will Rodri prove to be for City? Reuters/Lee Smith
Manchester City must find solutions to replace Rodri (28) in midfield after the injured Spaniard was ruled out for the rest of the season, but Rico Lewis (19) and Mateo Kovacic (30) did well to cope in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Newcastle United, Pep Guardiola said.

Rodri has been City's lynchpin in midfield but the 28-year-old will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and undergoing surgery, leaving Guardiola with selection headaches.

Guardiola said Lewis and Kovacic were "magnificent" and added that he could not play Bernardo Silva in a deeper role.

"I know you are going to ask me all the time, but he (Rodri) is not there. Kova, Bernardo, Rico did well, but I have to find solutions. I would love Rodri to be here," Guardiola said.

"I see my team and recognise them perfectly. We had chances to score and in midfield we were strong. The issue was balls in behind.

"But sometimes it happens and you have to adapt. We had chances to score, but this is their stadium and they had chances to score, so I'm happy (with a point)."

Full back Josko Gvardiol opened the scoring for City with a superb display of movement and skill at St. James' Park, and Guardiola said he was not aware he had such a good goalscorer on his hands when he signed the Croatian, who has now netted his fifth of the year.

"In small spaces he's really good, especially in the middle, he had the ability to turn and the finishing (was good). He's really, really good, but no, I didn't count (on his goalscoring skills)," Guardiola said.

Striker Erling Haaland failed to score for the first time this season after netting 10 goals in his first five games, and the Norwegian was visibly bleeding on his left ankle with his sock also ripped after taking a few knocks.

When asked about his injury, Guardiola had a simple explanation, saying: "Yeah, Premier League."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueRodrigo HernandezManchester CityNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Gordon on target as Newcastle United earn valuable draw against Manchester City
Who's Missing: Raya a concern for Arsenal against Leicester
Guardiola confirms Manchester City's Rodri out for season after tearing ACL
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Liverpool beat Wolves, Bayern draw with champions Bayer Leverkusen
Updated
Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen share spoils in Bundesliga blockbuster
Vlahovic bags brace as Juventus breeze past Genoa to go top of Serie A
Dejan Kulusevski says Tottenham must defeat Manchester United for a chance to ‘compete’
Late Trossard show ensures Arsenal pick up all three points against Leicester
Palmer scores four as Chelsea thrash Brighton in Premier League classic
Leipzig bounce back from winless run as Sesko double downs Augsburg
Martinez gets off the mark as Inter bounce back from derby defeat to down Udinese
Diego Simeone confident in Atletico form against Real Madrid despite lack of rest time
Most Read
Argentina's Emiliano Martinez given two-match ban for 'offensive behaviour'
Football Tracker: Liverpool beat Wolves, Bayern draw with champions Bayer Leverkusen
WADA lodges appeal after Jannik Sinner cleared in doping case
Who's Missing: Raya a concern for Arsenal against Leicester

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings