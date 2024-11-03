Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester City's Kyle Walker refuses to blame injuries after shock Bournemouth loss

Manchester City's Kyle Walker refuses to blame injuries after shock Bournemouth loss

Paul Vegas
Man City are second in the Premier League
Man City are second in the Premier LeagueALEX PANTLING / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Manchester City captain Kyle Walker (34) insists absentees were not an excuse for Saturday's defeat at Bournemouth.

City were stunned 2-1, with the Premier League champions hit hard by injury.

But Walker said in the aftermath: “I don’t think we’re using that as an excuse. We’ve got players on the bench and players that started today that felt they were fit to start.

“We don’t use that as an excuse. We have to give full credit to Bournemouth and move on, move onto the next one.

“To come here and not get the win is always disappointing.

“Sometimes you have to play the game with emotion.

“Sometimes, when we’ve got the injuries we’ve got, and the lads are tired, and they (Bournemouth) have had six days to prepare for this game and everything like that, sometimes you need to play with your heart. 

“I felt in the last ten minutes, we came back into it, but to go 2-0 down, it’s always going to be an uphill battle.”

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueKyle WalkerBournemouthManchester City
Related Articles
Pep Guardiola laments fitness troubles as Bournemouth end Manchester City's winning streak
Brilliant Bournemouth down Manchester City to take another Premier League scalp
Who's Missing: Manchester City facing injury crisis, Arsenal without key players
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Napoli facing Atalanta in key Serie A clash, Atletico also in action
Updated
Sean Dyche left frustrated with VAR after Everton's defeat at Southampton
Eddie Howe hails players' focus as Newcastle end Premier League winless streak
FlashFocus: After years in Slovan's shadow, Zilina are gunning for the Slovak title
Aukland FC coach Steve Corica looks for consistency after a perfect A-League start
Atlanta keeps the series alive after stunning victory over Messi and Miami in MLS playoffs
AC Milan coach Fonseca remains confident ahead of Real Madrid matchup
New York City FC forces game three after thrilling win against FC Cincinnati
Juventus coach Thiago Motta delighted with attack after win over Udinese
Most Read
Barcelona looking to continue LaLiga domination in Catalan derby with Espanyol
Football Tracker: Napoli facing Atalanta in key Serie A clash, Atletico also in action
Tennis Tracker: Paolini and Sabalenka win in Riyadh, Humbert into Paris final
Who's Missing: Manchester City facing injury crisis, Arsenal without key players

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings