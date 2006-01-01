Advertisement
  Manchester City's Matheus Nunes reportedly arrested for stealing phone in nightclub

Manchester City's Matheus Nunes reportedly arrested for stealing phone in nightclub

Matheus Nunes celebrates Ilkay Gundogan's goal against Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League
Matheus Nunes celebrates Ilkay Gundogan's goal against Slovan Bratislava in the Champions LeagueChristian Bruna / Getty Images via AFP
Matheus Nunes (26) was arrested by Spanish police in Madrid on September 8th, according to reports.

It happened at the La Riviera nightclub in the Spanish capital after the Portuguese international allegedly stole someone else's mobile phone, according to daily El Mundo.

Spending the weekend in Madrid with friends during the international break, Nunes became involved in an altercation with a 58-year-old man after he took a photograph of him in the bathroom.

Upset, the player allegedly took the mobile phone away from the victim, who immediately called the police.

Upon confirming that the former Sporting player had the electronic device in his possession, the authorities arrested the Manchester City midfielder, who, according to the source, had a haughty attitude towards the officers.

After being heard at the police station for an alleged theft offence, Nunes was released and is now awaiting a possible trial. Five days later, on September 14th, he played in Manchester City's 2-1 win against Brentford.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester CityMatheus Nunes
