Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag signs contract extension

Erik ten Hag has extended his contract as Manchester United manager until 2026, ending speculation of his possible departure.

The Dutchman has guided United to an EFL Cup and an FA Cup in his two years in charge, but struggled to win supporters over in the Premier League last season.

It's a huge show of faith from the Red Devils' new-look board, who are deciding to stick with Ten Hag despite growing concerns over his style of play and the direction he is taking the club.

The manager admitted that while he is delighted to sign a new deal, there is lots of work to be done if United are to progress back up the league.

"I am very pleased to have reached an agreement with the club to continue working together," Ten Hag said.

"Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined.

"However, we must also be clear that there is still lots of hard work ahead to reach the levels expected of Manchester United, which means challenging for English and European titles."

United finished eighth last season - their worst finish of the Premier League era - and many expected Ten Hag to be sacked following a series of poor performances.

The FA Cup final win against rivals Manchester City appeared to change things, though, and the Red Devils will go again under the Dutchman for the 2024/25 season.

United get their campaign underway against City in the Community Shield on Saturday, August 10th.