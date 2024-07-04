Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag signs contract extension

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag signs contract extension

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag signs contract extension

Updated
Ten Hag has signed a new deal
Ten Hag has signed a new dealProfimedia
Erik ten Hag has extended his contract as Manchester United manager until 2026, ending speculation of his possible departure.

The Dutchman has guided United to an EFL Cup and an FA Cup in his two years in charge, but struggled to win supporters over in the Premier League last season.

It's a huge show of faith from the Red Devils' new-look board, who are deciding to stick with Ten Hag despite growing concerns over his style of play and the direction he is taking the club.

The manager admitted that while he is delighted to sign a new deal, there is lots of work to be done if United are to progress back up the league.

"I am very pleased to have reached an agreement with the club to continue working together," Ten Hag said.

"Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined.

"However, we must also be clear that there is still lots of hard work ahead to reach the levels expected of Manchester United, which means challenging for English and European titles."

United finished eighth last season - their worst finish of the Premier League era - and many expected Ten Hag to be sacked following a series of poor performances.

The FA Cup final win against rivals Manchester City appeared to change things, though, and the Red Devils will go again under the Dutchman for the 2024/25 season.

United get their campaign underway against City in the Community Shield on Saturday, August 10th.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester Unitedten Hag ErikTransfer News
Related Articles
Ten Hag admits Man Utd looked for other managers despite confirming spot for next season
Erik ten Hag set to remain as Manchester United manager following end-of-season review
Dan Ashworth joins Manchester United as sporting director from Newcastle
Show more
Football
England considering tactical shake-up ahead of quarter-final clash with Switzerland
Transfer News LIVE: De Bruyne linked with Saudi move, Ten Hag signs Man Utd extension
Updated
Gareth Southgate's century is solid but it could have been spectacular
EURO 2024 Tracker: Calm before the storm with quarter-finals a day away
Updated
EURO 2024 in numbers: Who are title favourites and who will claim the Golden Boot?
Turkey hails Italian coach Vincenzo Montella as one of its own
Contrasting emotions for Turkey's Dutch-born contingent ahead of quarter-final clash
The greatest swap deals in the history of the Premier League
Phil Foden defends under-fire Gareth Southgate, says players must step up
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: De Bruyne linked with Saudi move, Ten Hag signs Man Utd extension
EURO 2024 Tracker: Quarter-final line-up complete after last-16 comes to an end
Lionel Messi a doubt for Argentina ahead of Copa América quarter-final with Ecuador
Emma Raducanu relishing British dream team partnership with Andy Murray

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings