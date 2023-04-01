Manchester weather fails to rain on City's treble parade with thousands in attendance

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester weather fails to rain on City's treble parade with thousands in attendance
Manchester weather fails to rain on City's treble parade with thousands in attendance
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrated winning the treble during a city centre parade on Monday
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrated winning the treble during a city centre parade on Monday
AFP
Manchester was bathed in blue on Monday as even a thunderstorm and torrential rain could not stop thousands of Manchester City fans from celebrating a treble with their heroes.

City became just the second side to win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in the same season after beating Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul on Saturday to become European champions for the first time.

Despite a delay to the festivities caused by the stormy weather, the streets of the city centre were still crammed to pay tribute to manager Pep Guardiola and his players.

"What a parade," said Guardiola. "It has to be like that, no sunshine. We want rain. The perfect way."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola smokes a cigar as he celebrates with his players during an open-top bus victory parade
AFP

Erling Haaland was just one of City's stars who appeared on stage topless, while England duo Jack Grealish and Kalvin Philips appeared to be suffering the effects of 48 hours of celebration.

"I've had the best 24 hours, day and night," said Grealish. "I don't think I've slept."

The City delegation jetted back from Istanbul to Manchester on Sunday but many of the squad immediately headed off on a private jet to Ibiza for a second night of partying.

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish celebrates with the Champions League trophy on stage following an open-top bus victory parade
AFP

For City supporters, there was the extra glee in ensuring Manchester United's 1998/99 treble is no longer a unique achievement.

The blue half of Manchester lived in the shadow of their neighbours for decades as Alex Ferguson built a dynasty at Old Trafford in 27 years in charge of United between 1986 and 2013.

But an Abu Dhabi-backed takeover of City in 2008 turned the tables in the rivalry as Guardiola's men have claimed five Premier League titles in six seasons to become the dominant force in English football.

"How times have changed," said office worker Sarah Morris, 27. "This is like the dream. I could never have imagined this."

Even those not old enough to remember United's treble think it may never get any better for City having finally ended their wait for Champions League glory.

"I’m 21, but it can’t get any better than this. It’s all downhill from here", said student Tom Kennedy, bedecked in a City bucket hat and shirt.

Manchester City's supporters celebrate and take shelter from the rain as they wait for the arrival of the players for an open-top bus victory parade
AFP

For the older generation, there is still a sense of disbelief at how City have gone on to conquer Europe.

In the season United did their treble 24 years ago, City were in the third tier of English football.

"It's unbelievable," said retired fan Gary Henley, 63. "We've been down the leagues, we've been there when we didn't win anything for ages.

"We went 35 years without a trophy. Now we've won the treble. It's unreal."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChampions LeagueFA CupManchester City
Related Articles
Erling Haaland set to reign over Europe as Man City eye historic treble
Dwight Yorke wants more United treble recognition as hype for City builds
'We're not finished yet': Kyle Walker and Man City set sights on treble
Show more
Football
Germany snatch a draw against Ukraine in 1000th international game celebration
Updated
Bordeaux punished for pitch invasion with costly forfeit leaving promotion hopes in tatters
Fran Garcia signs for Real Madrid and gets a first call-up on same day
Everton fans finally get their wish as number of directors leave the club
Neymar says Lionel Messi will have massive impact on MLS popularity
Vilda includes Caldentey, Bonmati and Batlle in Spain's squad for the Women's World Cup
Brentford sign Kevin Schade from Freiburg on permanent transfer for club-record fee
Manchester United 'to make formal bid' to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount
Calf injury knocks Matthijs de Ligt out of Nations League finals, replaced by Daley Blind
Steven Berghuis to miss Ajax's opening three games after lashing out at fan
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG consider Mbappe sale, Newcastle leading the chase for Maddison
Five Inter players named in Italy's squad for upcoming Nations League finals
Cody Gakpo seeks to fill Memphis Depay’s shoes as the Netherlands' top striker
Al Ahly win African Champions League with draw at holders Wydad Casablanca