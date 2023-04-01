Marco Silva to turn down Al Ahli offer and be offered improved contract by Fulham

Marco Silva, the 46-year-old Portuguese coach who last season led Fulham to a 10th place finish on their return to the Premier League, has turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli worth €46 million.

Silva analysed the proposal, spoke with his representatives as well as with Fulham's management, and this Sunday decided against heading to Saudi Arabia.

Al Ahli were willing to pay his €6.9 million release clause and offer him a two-year deal as well as a huge salary, more than what he's currently earning.

Now, following this outcome, Flashscore understands that the management of the English club has informed the manager that they intend to renew his contract, which ends in June next year, with a substantial salary improvement and an increased release clause.

Fulham hired Marco Silva in 2021 after the coach had a one-year break after leaving Everton, with the aim of climbing to the Premier League. That goal was achieved in his first season, with the team winning the Championship.

Last season, he was hugely successful again, with his team in the fight for European qualification at one point and finishing in the top half.