Marco Silva to turn down Al Ahli offer and be offered improved contract by Fulham

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Marco Silva to turn down Al Ahli offer and be offered improved contract by Fulham
Marco Silva to turn down Al Ahli offer and be offered improved contract by Fulham
Silva is staying at Fulham
Silva is staying at Fulham
AFP
Marco Silva, the 46-year-old Portuguese coach who last season led Fulham to a 10th place finish on their return to the Premier League, has turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli worth €46 million.

Silva analysed the proposal, spoke with his representatives as well as with Fulham's management, and this Sunday decided against heading to Saudi Arabia.

Al Ahli were willing to pay his €6.9 million release clause and offer him a two-year deal as well as a huge salary, more than what he's currently earning. 

Now, following this outcome, Flashscore understands that the management of the English club has informed the manager that they intend to renew his contract, which ends in June next year, with a substantial salary improvement and an increased release clause.

Fulham hired Marco Silva in 2021 after the coach had a one-year break after leaving Everton, with the aim of climbing to the Premier League. That goal was achieved in his first season, with the team winning the Championship.

Last season, he was hugely successful again, with his team in the fight for European qualification at one point and finishing in the top half. 

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueFulhamAl Ahli SCSilva MarcoTransfer News
Related Articles
Tottenham Hotspur sign winger Manor Solomon for free on five-year deal
Striker Roberto Firmino joins Al-Ahli as a free agent after leaving Liverpool
Mendy joins former teammates in Saudi Arabia as Chelsea's mass exodus continues
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: PSG and Mbappe saga rolls on, Mitrovic on the move?
Updated
Galatasaray in negotiations to sign former Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha
Harvey Barnes signs for Newcastle from Leicester on a five-year deal
France coach Herve Renard not panicking despite disappointing Jamaica draw
Award South Africa next Women’s World Cup to help game become global, says Jordaan
Netherlands 'not afraid' of USA in upcoming rematch of 2019 World Cup final
Netherlands international Arnaut Danjuma joins Everton on loan from Villarreal
South Africa's goal-scoring hero Magaia likely to play despite painful exit
France make frustrating start to World Cup with draw against Jamaica
Updated
PSG captain Marquinhos hopes for swift solution to club's dispute with Mbappe
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG and Mbappe saga rolls on, Mitrovic on the move?
Lionel Messi scores stunning stoppage-time winner on Inter Miami debut
Fernandes and Sancho give Manchester United friendly win over Arsenal
French players' union supports Kylian Mbappe amid PSG contract row

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |