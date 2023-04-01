McGinn's goal enough to continue Aston Villa's hot streak against Arsenal

Aston Villa won their 15th consecutive Premier League home game by beating Arsenal 1-0 at Villa Park, capping off a memorable week by moving to within two points of the English football summit.

Villa had their tails up after beating treble-winners Manchester City in midweek, and momentum was still with Unai Emery’s men as they took the lead with their first meaningful chance of the game inside just seven minutes, as John McGinn turned and fired into the top corner to score his sixth goal this season.

However, they then seemed to take a back foot and Arsenal started to grow into the contest. Gabriel Martinelli almost lobbed ex-Gunners goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, but his effort was cleared off the line, while Martin Odegaard perhaps had their best opportunity to equalise before half-time, only for Martinez to read his shot to save well from close range.

Arsenal continued their dominance into the second half, as Gabriel Jesus had a shout for an early penalty after seemingly being kicked on the back of his leg, but VAR did not deem the challenge worthy enough to intervene.

After a heroic first-half performance, Martinez then flapped at a corner, and the fortunate Ollie Watkins subsequently deflected the ball onto his own post, before Odegaard squandered another golden opportunity by firing wide from Kai Havertz’s cross.

Lucas Digne saw his shot saved by David Raya in a rare Villa attack on the hour-mark, and moments later, Bukayo Saka had the ball in the net after rounding Martínez, but his goal was ruled out for offside.

Watkins, who had scored four goals in his previous six matches against the Gunners, did threaten on the break, forcing Raya into another smart save that will only increase his confidence after his two errors against Luton last time out.

Arsenal still believed that they would find an equaliser for all their play, and had the ball in the net again just before stoppage time, but Havertz’s goal was ruled out for a handball in the build-up.

It just was not their day, and Villa held on for another memorable three points against a fellow title challenger.

Just two points off the top now, the Villans are firmly in the race, while Mikel Arteta, who was serving a touchline ban, has a lot to ponder as his side lose their place at the summit.

