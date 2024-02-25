Mikel Arteta says Arsenal character fuelled impressive bounce-back victory

  Mikel Arteta says Arsenal character fuelled impressive bounce-back victory
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal character fuelled impressive bounce-back victory
Arsenal recorded a sixth consecutive league win
Reuters
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (41) praised his players' mentality after an impressive response to their last-gasp defeat at Porto as they blew away Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Gunners scored twice in each half of their 4-1 home victory to record a sixth straight league win, a run in which they have racked up an aggregate scoreline of 25-3.

Saturday's performance kept the pressure on the Premier League's top two of Liverpool and Manchester City.

"I think we had a great performance, big credit to the boys after two days and just half a day to prepare the game," Arteta told reporters.

"The way we executed everything, the intensity, the commitment, the determination, the aggression and progression in everything that we were doing with the ball.

"They played with a lot of courage and we got rewarded."

The Arsenal manager was particularly pleased with his side's reaction.

"We showed how much we want it ... I could sense it from the moment we were in Porto that we were ready for the game," he said.

"In sport, things happen for a reason, you have to learn from that. We have to understand why that happened and be better."

Arteta, however, was still keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

"We could have scored many more today," he said. "We have to continue to do that, keep developing, all the things that we can still do better."

Premier League
Arsenal
