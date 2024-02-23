Who's Missing: Rasmus Hojlund setback adds to Manchester United's injury woes

Manchester United's injury woes have worsened ahead of this upcoming weekend's Premier League fixtures, with Erik ten Hag (54) now having to make do without in-form striker Rasmus Hojlund (21) for up to three weeks.

The Dane will therefore miss United's match at home to Fulham on Saturday, who themselves will be missing key midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Elsewhere, Jack Grealish is still out for Manchester City and Matheus Cunha will not feature for Wolves against Sheffield United.

See who else is missing from the next round of Premier League matches below.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest - Saturday 16:00 CET

Aston Villa

WILL NOT PLAY

Buendia E. (Knee Injury)

Diego Carlos (Muscle Injury)

Duran J. (Injury)

Kamara B. (Knee Injury)

Konsa E. (Knee Injury)

Mings T. (Knee Injury)

Villa Park Profimedia

Nottingham Forest

WILL NOT PLAY

Montiel G. (Thigh Injury)

Wood Ch. (Thigh Injury)

Brighton vs Everton - Saturday 16:00 CET

Brighton

WILL NOT PLAY

Enciso J. (Knee Injury)

Hinshelwood J. (Ankle Injury)

Joao Pedro (Thigh Injury)

March S. (Knee Injury)

Milner J. (Knee Injury)

Amex Stadium Profimedia

Everton

WILL NOT PLAY

Alli D. (Muscle Injury)

Danjuma A. (Ankle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Gomes A. (Calf Injury)

Crystal Palace vs Burnley - Saturday 16:00 CET

Crystal Palace

WILL NOT PLAY

Doucoure C. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

Eze E. (Thigh Injury)

Guehi M. (Knee Injury)

Holding R. (Ankle Injury)

Olise M. (Muscle Injury)

Rak-Sakyi J. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Hughes W. (Ankle Injury)

Selhurst Park Profimedia

Burnley

WILL NOT PLAY

Beyer J. (Thigh Injury)

Foster L. (Injury)

Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)

Ramsey A. (Knee Injury)

Redmond N. (Muscle Injury)

Manchester United vs Fulham - Saturday 16:00 CET

Manchester United

WILL NOT PLAY

Hojlund R. (Muscle Injury)

Malacia T. (Knee Injury)

Martial A. (Surgery)

Martinez Li. (Knee Injury)

Mount M. (Muscle Injury)

Shaw L. (Leg Injury)

Wan-Bissaka A. (Knock)

Old Trafford Profimedia

Fulham

WILL NOT PLAY

Jimenez R. (Thigh Injury)

Palhinha J. (Yellow Cards)

QUESTIONABLE

Willian (Injury)

Bournemouth vs Manchester City - Saturday 18:30 CET

Bournemouth

WILL NOT PLAY

Aarons M. (Thigh Injury)

Adams T. (Thigh Injury)

Billing P. (Red Card)

Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)

Hill J. (Ankle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Faivre R. (Illness)

Vitality Stadium Profimedia

Manchester City

WILL NOT PLAY

Grealish J. (Groin Injury)

Gvardiol J. (Ankle Injury)

Arsenal vs Newcastle - Saturday 21:00 CET

Arsenal

WILL NOT PLAY

Timber J. (Knee Injury)

Zinchenko O. (Calf Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Gabriel Jesus (Injury)

Partey T. (Muscle Injury)

Tomiyasu T. (Injury)

Emirates Stadium AFP

Newcastle

WILL NOT PLAY

Anderson E. (Back Injury)

Joelinton (Thigh Injury)

Pope N. (Shoulder Injury)

Targett M. (Injury)

Tonali S. (Suspended)

Wilson C. (Chest Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Isak A. (Groin Injury)

Willock J. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

Wolves vs Sheffield United - Sunday 14:30 CET

Wolves

WILL NOT PLAY

Cunha M. (Thigh Injury)

Molineux Stadium Profimedia

Sheffield United

WILL NOT PLAY

Baldock G. (Injury)

Basham C. (Ankle Injury)

Egan J. (Ankle Injury)

Holgate M. (Red Card)

Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)

Lowe M. (Ankle Injury)

Norrington-Davies R. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Archer C. (Calf Injury)

Brereton Diaz B. (Thigh Injury)

West Ham vs Brentford - Monday 21:00 CET

West Ham

WILL NOT PLAY

TBA

QUESTIONABLE

TBA

London Stadium Profimedia

Brentford

WILL NOT PLAY

TBA

QUESTIONABLE

TBA