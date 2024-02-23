Who's Missing: Rasmus Hojlund setback adds to Manchester United's injury woes

The Dane will therefore miss United's match at home to Fulham on Saturday, who themselves will be missing key midfielder Joao Palhinha.
Elsewhere, Jack Grealish is still out for Manchester City and Matheus Cunha will not feature for Wolves against Sheffield United.
See who else is missing from the next round of Premier League matches below.
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest - Saturday 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Buendia E. (Knee Injury)
Diego Carlos (Muscle Injury)
Duran J. (Injury)
Kamara B. (Knee Injury)
Konsa E. (Knee Injury)
Mings T. (Knee Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Montiel G. (Thigh Injury)
Wood Ch. (Thigh Injury)
Brighton vs Everton - Saturday 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Enciso J. (Knee Injury)
Hinshelwood J. (Ankle Injury)
Joao Pedro (Thigh Injury)
March S. (Knee Injury)
Milner J. (Knee Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Alli D. (Muscle Injury)
Danjuma A. (Ankle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Gomes A. (Calf Injury)
Crystal Palace vs Burnley - Saturday 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Doucoure C. (Achilles Tendon Injury)
Eze E. (Thigh Injury)
Guehi M. (Knee Injury)
Holding R. (Ankle Injury)
Olise M. (Muscle Injury)
Rak-Sakyi J. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Hughes W. (Ankle Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Beyer J. (Thigh Injury)
Foster L. (Injury)
Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)
Ramsey A. (Knee Injury)
Redmond N. (Muscle Injury)
Manchester United vs Fulham - Saturday 16:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Hojlund R. (Muscle Injury)
Malacia T. (Knee Injury)
Martial A. (Surgery)
Martinez Li. (Knee Injury)
Mount M. (Muscle Injury)
Shaw L. (Leg Injury)
Wan-Bissaka A. (Knock)
WILL NOT PLAY
Jimenez R. (Thigh Injury)
Palhinha J. (Yellow Cards)
QUESTIONABLE
Willian (Injury)
Bournemouth vs Manchester City - Saturday 18:30 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Aarons M. (Thigh Injury)
Adams T. (Thigh Injury)
Billing P. (Red Card)
Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)
Hill J. (Ankle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Faivre R. (Illness)
WILL NOT PLAY
Grealish J. (Groin Injury)
Gvardiol J. (Ankle Injury)
Arsenal vs Newcastle - Saturday 21:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Timber J. (Knee Injury)
Zinchenko O. (Calf Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Gabriel Jesus (Injury)
Partey T. (Muscle Injury)
Tomiyasu T. (Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Anderson E. (Back Injury)
Joelinton (Thigh Injury)
Pope N. (Shoulder Injury)
Targett M. (Injury)
Tonali S. (Suspended)
Wilson C. (Chest Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Isak A. (Groin Injury)
Willock J. (Achilles Tendon Injury)
Wolves vs Sheffield United - Sunday 14:30 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
Cunha M. (Thigh Injury)
WILL NOT PLAY
Baldock G. (Injury)
Basham C. (Ankle Injury)
Egan J. (Ankle Injury)
Holgate M. (Red Card)
Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)
Lowe M. (Ankle Injury)
Norrington-Davies R. (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Archer C. (Calf Injury)
Brereton Diaz B. (Thigh Injury)
West Ham vs Brentford - Monday 21:00 CET
WILL NOT PLAY
TBA
QUESTIONABLE
TBA
WILL NOT PLAY
TBA
QUESTIONABLE
TBA