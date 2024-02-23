Who's Missing: Rasmus Hojlund setback adds to Manchester United's injury woes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Who's Missing: Rasmus Hojlund setback adds to Manchester United's injury woes
Who's Missing: Rasmus Hojlund setback adds to Manchester United's injury woes
Rasmus Hojlund will be sorely missed by Manchester United
Rasmus Hojlund will be sorely missed by Manchester United
AFP
Manchester United's injury woes have worsened ahead of this upcoming weekend's Premier League fixtures, with Erik ten Hag (54) now having to make do without in-form striker Rasmus Hojlund (21) for up to three weeks.

The Dane will therefore miss United's match at home to Fulham on Saturday, who themselves will be missing key midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Elsewhere, Jack Grealish is still out for Manchester City and Matheus Cunha will not feature for Wolves against Sheffield United.

See who else is missing from the next round of Premier League matches below.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest - Saturday 16:00 CET

Aston Villa

WILL NOT PLAY

Buendia E. (Knee Injury)

Diego Carlos (Muscle Injury)

Duran J. (Injury)

Kamara B. (Knee Injury)

Konsa E. (Knee Injury)

Mings T. (Knee Injury)

Villa Park
Profimedia

Nottingham Forest

WILL NOT PLAY

Montiel G. (Thigh Injury)

Wood Ch. (Thigh Injury)

Brighton vs Everton - Saturday 16:00 CET

Brighton

WILL NOT PLAY

Enciso J. (Knee Injury)

Hinshelwood J. (Ankle Injury)

Joao Pedro (Thigh Injury)

March S. (Knee Injury)

Milner J. (Knee Injury)

Amex Stadium
Profimedia

Everton

WILL NOT PLAY

Alli D. (Muscle Injury)

Danjuma A. (Ankle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Gomes A. (Calf Injury)

Crystal Palace vs Burnley - Saturday 16:00 CET

Crystal Palace

WILL NOT PLAY

Doucoure C. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

Eze E. (Thigh Injury)

Guehi M. (Knee Injury)

Holding R. (Ankle Injury)

Olise M. (Muscle Injury)

Rak-Sakyi J. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Hughes W. (Ankle Injury)

Selhurst Park
Profimedia

Burnley

WILL NOT PLAY

Beyer J. (Thigh Injury)

Foster L. (Injury)

Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)

Ramsey A. (Knee Injury)

Redmond N. (Muscle Injury)

Manchester United vs Fulham - Saturday 16:00 CET

Manchester United

WILL NOT PLAY

Hojlund R. (Muscle Injury)

Malacia T. (Knee Injury)

Martial A. (Surgery)

Martinez Li. (Knee Injury)

Mount M. (Muscle Injury)

Shaw L. (Leg Injury)

Wan-Bissaka A. (Knock)

Old Trafford
Profimedia

Fulham

WILL NOT PLAY

Jimenez R. (Thigh Injury)

Palhinha J. (Yellow Cards)

QUESTIONABLE

Willian (Injury)

Bournemouth vs Manchester City - Saturday 18:30 CET

Bournemouth

WILL NOT PLAY

Aarons M. (Thigh Injury)

Adams T. (Thigh Injury)

Billing P. (Red Card)

Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)

Hill J. (Ankle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Faivre R. (Illness)

Vitality Stadium
Profimedia

Manchester City

WILL NOT PLAY

Grealish J. (Groin Injury)

Gvardiol J. (Ankle Injury)

Arsenal vs Newcastle - Saturday 21:00 CET

Arsenal

WILL NOT PLAY

Timber J. (Knee Injury)

Zinchenko O. (Calf Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Gabriel Jesus (Injury)

Partey T. (Muscle Injury)

Tomiyasu T. (Injury)

Emirates Stadium
AFP

Newcastle

WILL NOT PLAY

Anderson E. (Back Injury)

Joelinton (Thigh Injury)

Pope N. (Shoulder Injury)

Targett M. (Injury)

Tonali S. (Suspended)

Wilson C. (Chest Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Isak A. (Groin Injury)

Willock J. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

Wolves vs Sheffield United - Sunday 14:30 CET

Wolves

WILL NOT PLAY

Cunha M. (Thigh Injury)

Molineux Stadium
Profimedia

Sheffield United

WILL NOT PLAY

Baldock G. (Injury)

Basham C. (Ankle Injury)

Egan J. (Ankle Injury)

Holgate M. (Red Card)

Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)

Lowe M. (Ankle Injury)

Norrington-Davies R. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Archer C. (Calf Injury)

Brereton Diaz B. (Thigh Injury)

West Ham vs Brentford - Monday 21:00 CET

West Ham

WILL NOT PLAY

TBA

QUESTIONABLE

TBA

London Stadium
Profimedia

Brentford

WILL NOT PLAY

TBA

QUESTIONABLE

TBA

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueCrystal PalaceBurnleyArsenalNewcastle UtdAston VillaNottinghamBrightonEvertonManchester UnitedFulhamBournemouthManchester CityWolvesSheffield UtdWest HamBrentfordFeatures
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Alexander-Arnold still out for Liverpool but Salah back in contention
Who's Missing: Clean bill of health for Guardiola and Man City, Liverpool's issues deepen
Premier League mid-season break: When is it and who benefits most?
Show more
Football
Barcelona have not given up hope of winning successive LaLiga titles, says Xavi
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders stresses Jurgen Klopp is irreplaceable
Football Tracker: Leverkusen break records, Bologna, Lyon & Villarreal all win
Updated
Bayer Leverkusen survive wobble to beat Mainz and go 33 games unbeaten
Guardiola expects Manchester United to rise in coming years under Ratcliffe
LaLiga boss says Real Madrid '99 per cent' certain to land Kylian Mbappe
Hack the Weekend: Italian surprises loom as a top-of-the-table clash awaits in Poland
Under-fire West Ham boss David Moyes claims he's been offered new contract
New Crystal Palace manager Glasner warns fans not to expect magic transformation
Most Read
Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen draw tricky Europa League round-of-16 opponents
All you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League round-of-16 draws
Tennis Tracker: Kalinskaya stuns Swiatek to set up Paolini final, Mensik marches on
'Better and better' Swiatek edges closer to stunning Doha-Dubai double

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings