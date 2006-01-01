Mikel Arteta says he expects to extend Arsenal contract

Mikel Arteta waves at Arsenal fans after their final home game of the 2023/24 season
Mikel Arteta waves at Arsenal fans after their final home game of the 2023/24 seasonReuters
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (42) said he has such a strong relationship with the club that he does not expect there to be any obstacles in signing a contract extension.

The Spaniard's current deal expires at the end of the 2024-2025 season and was expected to be renewed at the end of the last campaign.

Arteta guided Arsenal to a second-place finish in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester City, last season.

"There is no update (on the contract) at the moment. The thing that hasn't changed is how happy I am and how valued I feel here and how much I love representing this club," Arteta told ESPN in an interview published on Thursday.

"Things happen in a natural way and our relationship is that good that I don't predict any issues happening. But things have to develop in the right way and it will happen."

