Moutinho and Costa to leave Wolves, Traore in talks to stay

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Moutinho and Costa to leave Wolves, Traore in talks to stay
Moutinho and Costa to leave Wolves, Traore in talks to stay
Moutinho joined Wolves from Monaco in 2018
Moutinho joined Wolves from Monaco in 2018
Reuters
Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Moutinho (36) and striker Diego Costa (34) are leaving at the end of their contracts, while winger Adama Traore (27) is in talks over a new deal, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Wolves finished 13th this season after a turbulent campaign that saw Julen Lopetegui take charge in early November.

Moutinho joined Wolves from Monaco in 2018 and the Portugal international has made over 200 appearances for the Midlands club.

"Our success over the last four or five years, he’s been instrumental in. So, he now departs with nothing but thanks from the football club," Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said in a statement.

Costa signed in September amid an injury crisis and scored one goal in 25 games.

Traore made his 194th appearance in the final game of the season at Arsenal at the end of the five-year contract he signed on joining from Middlesbrough in the same year as Moutinho.

However, the Spain international could still be part of Lopetegui's plans next season.

"Adama is a player we’d like to keep, and we’re still talking to him. He’s now out of contract, but it doesn’t mean there’s not an opportunity to still come to an agreement, so conversations will be ongoing," Hobbs said.

Mentions
Moutinho JoaoTraore AdamaCosta DiegoWolvesFootballPremier LeagueManchester CityMiddlesbroughTransfer News
Related Articles
Club-by-club review of the 2022/23 Premier League season
Who's missing: Toney's ban begins and Rashford doubtful for United
Who's missing: Nathan Ake unlikely for Man City and Chelsea injuries mount
Show more
Football
Bordeaux promotion bid in danger after fan assault on Rodez player ends game
Veteran defender Sergio Ramos to leave Paris St Germain
Fiorentina end league season on a high with comfortable win over Sassuolo
Oliver Glasner aims to end Frankfurt stint on a high with DFP Pokal victory
Argentinian court gives suspended sentence to Boca Juniors' Villa Cano
Napoli's Kvaratskhelia named Serie A Player of the Season
Borussia Monchengladbach part ways with head coach Daniel Farke
Moyes urges West Ham's players to cement their legacy
Pressure off England going into World Cup after Euros win, says Bronze
Man United still have progress to make in bid to restore former glory, says Ten Hag
Most Read
Pep Guardiola insists United are much improved since beating City ahead of cup final
Creaking Novak Djokovic adjusting to new reality at French Open
Marciniak to remain as Champions League final referee after apology over right-wing event
Transfer News LIVE: Lingard leaves Forest as Mac Allister closes in on Liverpool switch