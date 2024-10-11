Nottingham Forest fined over social media criticism of VAR official

Nottingham Forest have been fined by the Football Association

Nottingham Forest have been fined £750,000 and warned over their future conduct after criticising VAR official Stuart Attwell on social media last season.

Forest were furious not to be awarded three penalties during a 2-0 defeat at Everton in April as they battled to preserve their Premier League status.

At the time, Nuno Espirito Santo's side were embroiled in a tense relegation fight with Everton, Luton and several other teams.

After the game, Forest posted on their official X account: "Three extremely poor decisions - three penalties not given - which we simply cannot accept.

"We warned the PGMOL that the VAR (Attwell) is a Luton fan before the game but they didn't change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times. NFFC will now consider its options."

Forest denied that their comments about Attwell brought the game into disrepute by "implying bias and/or questioning the integrity of match officials".

But an independent regulatory commission found the Football Association charge proven on Friday.

Forest responded by announcing they will appeal against the sanction.

"Nottingham Forest Football Club is extremely disappointed with the decision of the Regulatory Commission to impose a £750,000 fine in relation to comments posted on social media following our Premier League fixture against Everton on Sunday 21 April," a club statement said.

"We are particularly concerned that the FA, in its submissions, sought a sanction 'in excess of £1,000,000'. We believe that this request, along with the subsequent fine, is wholly disproportionate and the club will be appealing the decision."

Forest eventually finished 17th in the top flight last term, six points above third-bottom Luton, who were relegated along with Burnley and Sheffield United.

They sit 10th this season after losing only once in their first seven league games.