OPINION: Liverpool's lack of transfer activity could prove to be genius

There is one Premier League team who have not signed a single player this summer - Liverpool - and that could prove to be a positive as Arne Slot takes stock.

Manchester United have signed Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee; Arsenal have signed David Raya and have added Riccardo Calafiori.

Chelsea have signed the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Omari Kellyman and Manchester City have welcomed Savinho.

Every other side seems to be bringing in top talent to bolster their squads ahead of the new season whilst Liverpool manager Arne Slot and his executives sit back and watch from the sidelines.

To many fans this is a nightmare, check any comment section on X, Instagram or Facebook and they all say the same thing: "Sign some players".

However, Liverpool's lack of movement could be a good sign as mentioned in The Athletic by experts James Pearce, Gregg Evans and Andy Jones who explained that: "Liverpool arrive home from this three-game tour on August 4 and when they reassemble at Kirkby training ground, Slot should finally have his full squad together for the first time.

"It should be much clearer by then exactly what's required for the season ahead, who is available and at what price. Business will happen before then if the right opportunity comes up, and money is available."

Patience is key in the transfer market especially when a new manager comes in with a number of fresh-faced coaches designed to mould the team into Slot's vision and playing style.

Top talent is littered throughout the squad and it is talent that ex-manager Jurgen Klopp admired, talent he essentially crafted and signed himself and Slot may wish to either adapt how they play or simply push them out of the club before chasing anybody else.

It is no secret that the Reds need more depth in a number of positions including at right back either to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold or be his backup, at centre back to fill in for the departed Joel Matip, in midfield to replace Thiago Alcantara and in a number of other positions which have not been refreshed for half a decade now.

However, the new head coach needs time to get to grips with his new squad and for the international stars to return from their breaks before any naive or careless decisions are made.

The club has now kicked off their three-match Stateside tour against Real Betis in Pittsburgh which should give Slot and his team a bit more information on the squad and what could be implemented to improve it.

Not since 2012 has the club changed managers ahead of a new campaign, and that's without the backroom appointments which have totally switched up things behind the scenes.

The return of Michael Edwards and the arrival of Richard Hughes are significant impacts that many fans have praised the club for, not just for their transfer expertise but for their skill in finding and signing the right player at the right time.

In the past leaks were rare under Edwards, transfer sagas even less so unlike other big clubs and players would be unveiled within a day or two of Liverpool's interest being leaked to the press.

Liverpool last went this far into the summer without making a signing in 1996 and it is clear that if a signing is to be made the decision will be considered and thought over extensively before pen is put to paper.

"It's a very talented squad." Hughes said in a recent press conference but then added "we need to improve" via an "opportunistic" transfer strategy which could prove to be necessary in a market with inflated prices and greed.

Liverpool are playing the long game in the transfer market and despite the constant berating from fans, the begging for signings and taunting from other clubs it will likely reveal itself as a genius move once again.