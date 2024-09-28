Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Palmer scores four as Chelsea thrash Brighton in Premier League classic

Palmer scores four as Chelsea thrash Brighton in Premier League classic

Palmer scores four as Chelsea thrash Brighton despite early goal
Palmer scores four as Chelsea thrash Brighton despite early goalMark Greenwood / IPS / Shutterstock / Profimedia
Cole Palmer (22) became the first player in Premier League (PL) history to score four first-half goals in the same match as Chelsea came out on top in a scintillating game that saw Brighton & Hove Albion lose for the first time in the league this season.

A chaotic first half of football saw an early mix-up at the back for Chelsea, with former Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez coming off his line to claim a looping ball but being beaten to it by Georginio Rutter, who headed into an empty net.

At the other end, Palmer was involved in everything for the Blues, hitting the post and seeing a would-be goal flagged offside before racing in behind to bury his first Stamford Bridge goal of the season after an Adam Webster error.

Brighton’s high line was presenting the hosts with so many chances, and after Jadon Sancho was denied his first Chelsea goal by another offside flag, the Blues took the lead from the spot.

Sancho played a pivotal role, drawing a foul from Carlos Baleba, allowing Palmer to step up to net his 10th Premier League penalty for Chelsea.

Just 10 minutes after netting his first, Palmer completed his hat-trick with a magnificent long-range free-kick.

However, a breathless first half continued as Brighton capitalised on another Sanchez mistake, cutting the deficit when Baleba intercepted a loose pass and tucked inside the near post.

The Chelsea shot-stopper wasn’t without merit, twice keeping out Baleba before yet more drama at the other end almost saw Noni Madueke add a fourth for the home side.

Fortunately for Enzo Maresca, the Blues soon restored their two-goal lead as another defensive lapse led to Palmer converting.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Despite only claiming 36% possession in the first period, Chelsea continued in the ascendancy following the restart, knocking on the Brighton door as Nicolas Jackson rounded Bart Verbruggen only to see his effort cleared off the line by Webster.

The hosts were peppering the Seagulls’ goal, and Palmer could easily have added a fifth goal inside the hour, seeing a dipping volley sail over the bar and placing another effort marginally wide.

A relatively calm period of play followed before Jackson again narrowly missed the chance to get his name on the scoresheet.

Former Brighton defender Marc Cucurella thought he’d netted from a corner in his last contribution of the afternoon, but he was also denied by an offside flag.

The second half was becoming all about Jackson, with the striker unable to convert one of his many chances, but thankfully for Maresca’s side, it proved inconsequential as they saw out a notably quieter second period.

Three points lifts Chelsea up to third in the early PL standings, just one point off behind leaders Manchester City.

As for Brighton, their unbeaten start comes to an end to leave them eighth, having won just two of their last 16 PL away matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Get all of our stats from this match here!

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChelseaBrightonCole Palmer
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Raya a concern for Arsenal against Leicester
'Honest' Enzo Maresca focused on keeping Chelsea stars happy
EXCLUSIVE: Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler on life in the Premier League and trusting his gut
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Liverpool beat Wolves, Bayern draw with champions Bayer Leverkusen
Updated
Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen share spoils in Bundesliga blockbuster
Vlahovic bags brace as Juventus breeze past Genoa to go top of Serie A
Dejan Kulusevski says Tottenham must defeat Manchester United for a chance to ‘compete’
Late Trossard show ensures Arsenal pick up all three points against Leicester
Manchester City need solutions to Rodri absence, says Guardiola after Newcastle draw
Leipzig bounce back from winless run as Sesko double downs Augsburg
Martinez gets off the mark as Inter bounce back from derby defeat to down Udinese
Diego Simeone confident in Atletico form against Real Madrid despite lack of rest time
Most Read
Argentina's Emiliano Martinez given two-match ban for 'offensive behaviour'
Football Tracker: Liverpool beat Wolves, Bayern draw with champions Bayer Leverkusen
WADA lodges appeal after Jannik Sinner cleared in doping case
Who's Missing: Raya a concern for Arsenal against Leicester

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings