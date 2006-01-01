Postecoglou confident enterprising style will pay off for Tottenham despite loss

It has been a frustrating start to the new Premier League season for Tottenham Hotspur but their rewards will come if they keep performing the way they have in their opening three games, manager Ange Postecoglou (59) said.

Tottenham enjoyed 66% possession and had 20 shots at goal, but lost 2-1 in Sunday’s away trip to Newcastle United, where they spurned numerous opportunities and watched as the home side took theirs.

That followed a 1-1 draw at promoted Leicester City in their opening game of the season, where they were equally dominant, and a 4-0 win over out-gunned Everton.

"Story of our season so far really. We played well and controlled the game for the most part. They (Newcastle) were a threat in transition but we still had enough chances to win the game comfortably," Postecoglou told BBC.

"The goal we conceded in the second half was sloppy and we lost focus. The game should have been put to bed before that.

"What I know is if we continue to play like that, we will get our rewards. The way we controlled the game was really pleasing. (It is) frustrating more than anything else. It's three good performances but not the results that reflect that."

Postecoglou was without club-record signing Dominic Solanke and Brazilian forward Richarlison through injury and will hope they can bring a sharper edge in attack when they return.

"The keeper (Nick Pope) has pulled off a couple of good saves but we still had the chances to create something more and we didn't," Postecoglu said.

"When we're creating the amount of chances we have, we should be getting more in return than what we have been at the moment.

"The positives are that our football is good and has been in the past three games. If we continue to play like that, I know we will get our rewards."