Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Postecoglou not getting carried away after Spurs' big win over Aston Villa

Postecoglou not getting carried away after Spurs' big win over Aston Villa

Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange PostecoglouHenry Nicholls / AFP
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou (59) is solely focused on the task at hand and not getting distracted by the Premier League table at this stage of the season, he said after his side came back from behind to crush Aston Villa 4-1 on Sunday.

Two second-half goals from new signing Dominic Solanke and a sublime James Maddison free-kick helped the home side make a comeback and overwhelm sixth-placed Villa, who were on a seven-match unbeaten run in the league.

Spurs climbed to seventh in the league on 16 points, two fewer than Villa.

"Yeah potentially, I don't spend too much time thinking about it," Postecoglou told reporters when asked if there is a more open field for Champions League qualification spots this campaign.

"But it looks like there's a lot more congestion in terms of the field itself. Some of that I think is just the attrition rate of players at the moment, which is making it hard for teams to get into smooth water, so to speak.

"The table is only important for me at the end of the year. While we're running in the race, I don't like looking either side of me.

"I keep saying to the players: if I was a racehorse, and I'm not, it would be one with blinkers. I'm just looking at the finish line."

Spurs' struggles to defend set-pieces continued when Villa's Morgan Rogers poked home from a yard out after Lucas Digne's corner was flicked on into the six-yard box.

"Yeah, look, we conceded from a set-piece. I know I'm on my own on this, I don't like them. To me... it looks like a (rugby) scrum. I just don't think that's what football's about," he said.

"But it's part of football these days, where you can just drop the ball in the box and people can fight over it. So disappointing for us to concede from that, but in general I thought we handled their set pieces really well.

"It was great for us to score another one again from an attacking set piece, we're scoring goals from different areas, that's important."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenhamAston Villa
Related Articles
Ange Postecoglou heaps praise on 'unbelievable' Solanke after double in Villa rout
Solanke steps up as silky Spurs come from behind again to beat Aston Villa
Who's Missing: Manchester City facing injury crisis, Arsenal without key players
Show more
Football
PSV head into clash with Girona ready to put 'bad feeling' of Ajax loss behind them
Chilean football star Vidal being investigated over sexual assault allegation
Outgoing Amorim banking on red-hot Gyokeres when Sporting host Manchester City
Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis has appeal over spitting claims dismissed
Valencia's first-round Copa del Rey tie postponed again following floods
Ancelotti finding it 'very hard' to focus on football after Valencia floods
Sheffield United defender Ahmedhodzic banned for life from representing Bosnia
Bolo calls on Gor Mahia fans to protect ‘integrity of the game’ after attack on manager
Winners and Losers: Sportsmanship pays off, Ajax on the rise while Wolves continue slide
Most Read
Football Tracker: Martinez goal helps inter beat Venezia, Marseille also win
Antonio Conte full of praise for inspirational Atalanta as Napoli fall to home defeat
Alonso excited for 'beautiful challenge' of returning to Liverpool with Bayer Leverkusen
Sheffield United defender Ahmedhodzic banned for life from representing Bosnia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings