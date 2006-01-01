Postecoglou 'ready to explode' at Spurs players after Brighton defeat

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou (59) admits he's been brooding over the international break after the defeat at Brighton.

Postecoglou says he's ready to drive his Spurs players hard when they re-assemble for training.

"You never know if it (the international break) is good or bad. Maybe for the players it was good, but I don't like sitting on a loss," Postecoglou told Optus Sport.

"There can be a tendency to over-analyse things. It wasn't a good one. The first half was unbelievable, but I didn't like the second half and what we looked like. It wasn't the loss, it was the manner I wasn't comfortable with.

"I've been sitting on it for 10 days, I'm ready to explode once they get back in the building and that will be my therapy.

"What everyone wants me to do is what everyone else does. I'm not going to do that

"The reason I'm here now is because I didn't do what everyone else does. I wouldn't do anything differently because I've always tried to make decisions that I believe are going to stay true to what we're trying to create.

"What I do know is that people forget the starting point. It becomes really blurred. I don't forget the starting point. That's how I measure progress."

Tottenham's upcoming matches Flashscore

Postecoglou added: "This club has its own unique challenges for sure. Are they more difficult than others? I don't know," he said.

"When I was at Celtic I was expected to win. If you lose one game it's a major problem and not many can cope with that.

"It's just a different challenge for sure. I get why people would say it's the level and the scrutiny is the reason why you're not having success - I don't believe that. I believe we will have success and there's nothing here that makes me think that is insurmountable."