From Saka delight to Spurs' crumble: Top talking points from the Premier League

Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal pulled clear of the chasing pack at the top of the Premier League as Manchester United again failed to fire in a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa.

Tottenham's winning run came to a dramatic end as Ange Postecoglou's men blew a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Brighton.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the Premier League weekend:

Goal-shy United

United's return of five goals from their opening seven games of the season is the club's poorest in the Premier League era.

Three of those goals came in one game at winless Southampton and Erik ten Hag's men have failed to find the net in three consecutive league games.

"We know in this moment we have a lack of goals. That's an area we have to improve," Ten Hag said after the stalemate at Villa Park.

However, it is not an entirely new problem and one the club should have seen coming.

United scored the joint-fewest goals of any side who finished in the top half of the Premier League last season and still lack a clinical striker.

Joshua Zirkzee was the one forward signed in the summer, but the Netherlands international has scored just once in nine matches since his arrival from Bologna.

Despite sitting 14th in the table, a point at high-flying Villa may be enough to keep Ten Hag in his job over the international break

But the Dutchman desperately needs his forwards to find form if he is to last much longer in the Old Trafford hot seat.

Postecoglou rages

Tottenham appeared to be cruising to a sixth consecutive win in all competitions after a dominant first half put them 2-0 up at Brighton.

But three goals in 18 minutes exposed Spurs' fragile defence as they crumbled under pressure.

Postecoglou did not hold back in a post-match outburst at his players for getting carried away with their recent form.

"Frustrated and absolutely gutted with that. Worst defeat since I've been here," said the Australian. "Unacceptable second half. Nowhere near where we should be. We got carried away with how we were going."

It is not the first time this season Spurs have squandered points on the road.

They failed to put Leicester away before drawing 1-1 in their opening game and also dominated Newcastle at St James' Park despite losing 2-1.

Brighton move above Postecoglou's men into sixth, while Spurs slip to ninth.

Saka inspires Arsenal

Bukayo Saka backed up his belief this is Arsenal's year to usurp Manchester City as champions by setting up the Gunners' first two goals and scoring the third himself in a 3-1 win over Southampton.

The visitors had shocked the Emirates Stadium by taking the lead against the run of play through Cameron Archer on 55 minutes.

But Saka wrestled control back for Mikel Arteta's men by teeing up Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli before slotting in his third goal of the season.

"He's surrounded by incredible players but something has changed in him and you can really sense that confidence in him," said Arteta.

"Now he's putting it in games and he's winning football matches."

Arsenal remain just one point behind leaders Liverpool, who won 1-0 at Crystal Palace and level on points with City, who came from behind to beat Fulham 3-2.