Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. From Saka delight to Spurs' crumble: Top talking points from the Premier League

From Saka delight to Spurs' crumble: Top talking points from the Premier League

Ange Postecoglou reacts as Tottenham blow a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Brighton
Ange Postecoglou reacts as Tottenham blow a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at BrightonGlyn KIRK / AFP
Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal pulled clear of the chasing pack at the top of the Premier League as Manchester United again failed to fire in a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa.

Tottenham's winning run came to a dramatic end as Ange Postecoglou's men blew a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Brighton.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the Premier League weekend:

Goal-shy United

United's return of five goals from their opening seven games of the season is the club's poorest in the Premier League era.

Three of those goals came in one game at winless Southampton and Erik ten Hag's men have failed to find the net in three consecutive league games.

"We know in this moment we have a lack of goals. That's an area we have to improve," Ten Hag said after the stalemate at Villa Park.

However, it is not an entirely new problem and one the club should have seen coming.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by Stats Perform

United scored the joint-fewest goals of any side who finished in the top half of the Premier League last season and still lack a clinical striker.

Joshua Zirkzee was the one forward signed in the summer, but the Netherlands international has scored just once in nine matches since his arrival from Bologna.

Erik ten Hag reacts during Man Utd's draw at Villa Park
Erik ten Hag reacts during Man Utd's draw at Villa ParkCarl Recine / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

Despite sitting 14th in the table, a point at high-flying Villa may be enough to keep Ten Hag in his job over the international break

But the Dutchman desperately needs his forwards to find form if he is to last much longer in the Old Trafford hot seat.

Postecoglou rages

Tottenham appeared to be cruising to a sixth consecutive win in all competitions after a dominant first half put them 2-0 up at Brighton.

But three goals in 18 minutes exposed Spurs' fragile defence as they crumbled under pressure.

Postecoglou did not hold back in a post-match outburst at his players for getting carried away with their recent form.

"Frustrated and absolutely gutted with that. Worst defeat since I've been here," said the Australian. "Unacceptable second half. Nowhere near where we should be. We got carried away with how we were going."

It is not the first time this season Spurs have squandered points on the road.

Mitoma match stats
Mitoma match statsAFP / Opta by Stats Perform

They failed to put Leicester away before drawing 1-1 in their opening game and also dominated Newcastle at St James' Park despite losing 2-1.

Brighton move above Postecoglou's men into sixth, while Spurs slip to ninth.

Saka inspires Arsenal

Bukayo Saka backed up his belief this is Arsenal's year to usurp Manchester City as champions by setting up the Gunners' first two goals and scoring the third himself in a 3-1 win over Southampton.

The visitors had shocked the Emirates Stadium by taking the lead against the run of play through Cameron Archer on 55 minutes.

Arsenal standings
Arsenal standingsFlashscore

But Saka wrestled control back for Mikel Arteta's men by teeing up Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli before slotting in his third goal of the season.

"He's surrounded by incredible players but something has changed in him and you can really sense that confidence in him," said Arteta.

"Now he's putting it in games and he's winning football matches."

Arsenal remain just one point behind leaders Liverpool, who won 1-0 at Crystal Palace and level on points with City, who came from behind to beat Fulham 3-2.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenhamArsenalManchester UnitedManchester CityBrightonFeatures
Related Articles
Who's Missing: De Bruyne to be out until after international break
Three talking points from the Premier League weekend
Who's Missing: Raya a concern for Arsenal against Leicester
Show more
Football
Sucic scores stunning late goal for Real Sociedad to rescue point against Atletico Madrid
Football Tracker: Sociedad draw with Atleti as Fiorentina see off AC Milan
Updated
David de Gea the hero as Fiorentina edge past AC Milan
PSG miss chance to return to top of Ligue 1 after being held to draw by Nice
Stuttgart score dramatic late minute goal to earn Bundesliga draw against Hoffenheim
Manchester United defender Evans admits Ten Hag pressure 'does affect players'
Bayern's Kompany happy with performance after 3-3 draw in Frankfurt
Girona manager Michel praises keeper Gazzaniga after penalty heroics in LaLiga
As bad as it gets, says Postecoglou, after Tottenham surrender to Brighton
Most Read
Football Tracker: Sociedad draw with Atleti as Fiorentina see off AC Milan
Boniface & Lookman in, Osimhen out of Nigeria’s AFCON qualifiers against Libya
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal to undergo surgery after cruciate ligament injury
Coco Gauff crushes Karolina Muchova in straight sets to win China Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings