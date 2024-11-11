Advertisement
  4. Premier League Player of the Week: Fernandes firing once more for Man Utd

Premier League Player of the Week: Fernandes firing once more for Man Utd

Ali Pollock
Fernandes excelled for Man Utd
Marek Kratochvil / ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Conor Molloy
Bruno Fernandes (30) is Flashscore's Premier League Player of the Week after an excellent performance in Manchester United's 3-0 win against Leicester.

The midfielder grabbed a goal and an assist in the victory as interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy oversaw his final match in charge of the club.

Fernandes opened the scoring with a brilliant curling effort from the edge of the box, finding the bottom corner for his second league goal of the season.

He then set up Alejandro Garnacho's strike towards the end of the match to cap off a superb display, earning him an 8.8 player rating, the highest of any in the Premier League over the weekend.

Fernandes v Leicester
Fernandes v LeicesterOpta by StatsPerform / ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Conor Molloy

Fernandes will hope to play a key role under new manager Ruben Amorim, whose first game in charge comes against Ipswich after the international break.

