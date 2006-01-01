Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Premier League Player of the Week: Palmer puts on a show for Chelsea

Premier League Player of the Week: Palmer puts on a show for Chelsea

Palmer put on a show in Chelsea's win over Brighton
Palmer put on a show in Chelsea's win over BrightonGLYN KIRK / AFP / Marek Kratochvil
Cole Palmer is this week's Premier League Player of the Week after netting four goals in Chelsea's 4-2 win against Brighton.

The youngster continued to prove himself as one of the best players in the world with four goals inside 20 minutes during the first half - becoming to first Premier League player to achieve such a feat.

Palmer first showed good composure to convert after having the ball squared to him by Nicolas Jackson, before converting a penalty and then a stunning freekick all inside 10 minutes.

He added a fourth just 10 minutes later, drilling a superb strike in at the near post to completely stun Brighton - and the majority of the country.

Palmer v Brighton
Palmer v BrightonOpta by StatsPerform / Richard HEATHCOTE / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

Palmer has been in excellent form this season and already has five goals and four assists in six Premier League games.

Chelsea will look to continue their strong start to the campaign when they face Nottingham Forest on Sunday, 6th October.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueCole PalmerChelseaBrighton
