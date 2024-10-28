Advertisement
  4. Premier League Player of the Week: Summerville shines against Man United

Premier League Player of the Week: Summerville shines against Man United

Ali Pollock
Summerville starred against Man Utd
Summerville starred against Man UtdMarek Kratochvil / News Images LTD / Alamy / Alamy / Profimedia
Crysencio Summerville (22) bagged his first Premier League goal for West Ham last weekend, helping the London side to beat Manchester United 2-1 at the London Stadium.

The winger was only introduced at half-time but made an instant impact with a goal as well as three successful dribbles and three key passes - earning him a Flashscore player rating of 8.2.

His goal came after an instinctive run to the back post where the Dutchman found the back of the net after stretching to get a toe onto a loose ball and send the home fans wild, before running over for an emotional celebration with suspended teammate Mohammed Kudus in the stands.

Summerville was the joint-highest-rated performer from the weekend alongside Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford and Manchester United's Casemiro but pips the other two to our award after a superb display.

Summerville v Man Utd
Summerville v Man UtdOpta by StatsPerform / ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Simon Traylen

West Ham have struggled so far this season with the Dutchman not getting much regular game time but he took his chance on Sunday with an excellent showing.

The Hammers are next in Premier League action against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, November 2nd.

