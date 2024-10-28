Premier League Team of the Week: Van Dijk and Gvardiol stand tall

Another weekend of Premier League action has passed as the table starts to take shape heading towards the final international break of the year before a busy festive period.

Last weekend's fixtures saw huge wins for Manchester City and Chelsea while Manchester United slumped to another defeat.

There were also plenty of late goals across the 10 games which made for an exciting round of matches - but which players stood out?

As always, Flashscore has taken the best performers from across the weekend to create our Team of the Week, based on our player ratings system.

Premier League Team of the Week Flashscore

Mark Travers stood in for the absent Kepa Arrizabalaga during Bournemouth's 1-1 draw against high-flying Aston Villa.

The goalkeeper made an impressive seven saves to help the Cherries snatch a valuable point, earning him a 7.8 player rating - the highest of any Premier League goalkeeper this weekend.

Travers' main highlight came when he impossibly turned a header around the post from close range to the shock of pretty much every player on the pitch.

Wolves found themselves on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline heading into the dying minutes of their clash with Brighton but managed to find two late goals to snatch a point on the south coast.

Nelson Semedo was one of their top performers, particularly standing out with his defensive duties after making 12 clearances, six tackles, one block and one interception.

The defender also contributed going forward by making one key pass and was instrumental in the visitors' late comeback.

Virgil van Dijk starred in Liverpool's 2-2 draw away at Arsenal, contributing in both attack and defence as the Reds twice came from behind to earn a point.

The Dutchman got on the scoresheet midway through the first half after finding space in the six-yard box to convert a well-worked set-piece and went on to make six clearances, one tackle and one interception.

His impact helped Liverpool to a crucial point against potential title rivals, with Arne Slot's side continuing to defy early expectations with superb performances.

Manchester City maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Southampton - with Josko Gvardiol standing out once again.

The defender was solid when called upon at the back and made six clearances, two interceptions and one tackle while also contributing offensively with an impressive three key passes and 120 touches of the ball.

Gvardiol had a slow start to life in Manchester but has since established himself as one of the league's best in his position.

MID - Savinho, 8.0 (Manchester City)

Another excellent performer during City's narrow win was young Brazilian talent Savinho.

The winger caused chaos whenever he received the ball, completing six dribbles and making five key passes as he continued to show that he can be one of Pep Guardiola's most dangerous attackers in a side full of incredible talent.

Savinho didn't come away with a goal or an assist but his contribution shouldn't be overlooked, with the Brazilian putting in a superb attacking display.

Savinho v Southampton Opta by StatsPerform / Conor Molloy/ProSports/Shutterst / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Manchester United fell to another shock defeat at the weekend, losing 2-1 away to West Ham after a controversial last-gasp penalty.

Despite a poor team performance, Casemiro put on a solid individual showing and contributed at both ends of the pitch.

The Brazilian made two key passes and created one big chance while also making seven clearances, two tackles and one interception - earning him an 8.2 rating, the joint-highest of any player over the weekend.

Nottingham Forest have enjoyed a strong start to the Premier League season and continued their good form with a 3-1 win against rivals Leicester City.

Academy product Ryan Yates was one of Forests' top performers and opened the scoring with an excellent low strike from the edge of the area.

The midfielder was unlucky not to double his tally after missing a golden chance in the second half, but still earned a solid 8.0 rating for his performance.

MID - Callum Hudson-Odoi, 8.0 (Nottingham Forest)

Another excellent performer in Forest's win against Leicester was winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Englishman has enjoyed a resurgence since moving to the midlands side and was once again a threat from out wide as they cruised to another victory.

Hudson-Odoi completed six dribbles and made one key pass as Forest rose to seventh in the table - just two points off of Arsenal in third.

Brentford once again found themselves involved in a high0scoring affair when they hosted Ipswich, needing a late goal to come out 4-3 winners.

Winger Bryan Mbeumo continued to impress with two goals - including a 96th-minute winner - taking his tally to eight for the season and making him the league's top scorer behind Erling Haaland.

There was a hint of good fortune about the late strike after Mbeumo's cross evaded everyone and floated into the far corner, but it still snatched a vital three points for the Bees and saw them shoot into the top half of the table.

Premier League top scorers Opta by StatsPerform / News Images LTD / Alamy / Alamy / Profimedia

FWD - Chris Wood, 7.9 (Nottingham Forest)

One of the Premier League's surprise packages this season has been Chris Wood, with the striker netting another two goals in Forest's win over Leicester.

The striker showed excellent composure to turn away from his marker and fire into the bottom corner for his first before pouncing on a defensive error and heading home his second shortly after.

Wood now has five goals in his last five games and seven in total for the season so far.

Crysencio Summerville has had a slow start to life back in the Premier League since joining West Ham in the summer but announced himself with a crucial goal in the Hammers' 2-1 win against Manchester United.

The winger was on hand to convert from close range with an instinctive finish midway through the second half after being brought on as a half-time substitute.

Despite only having 45 minutes on the pitch, Summerville looked a threat throughout by making three key passes and completing three dribbles - earning him an 8.2 rating, which makes the Dutchman our Player of the Week!